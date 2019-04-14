Billie Eilish Forgot Her Lyrics During Coachella Debut and the Crowd Loved It

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Sun., 14 Apr. 2019 5:48 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Billie Eilish, 2019 Coachella

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)

The crowd went wild for Billie Eilish as she made her debut at Coachella this weekend.

On Saturday night, the 17-year-old "Bury a Friend" artist took the stage in front of a jam-packed audience at the 2019 Coachella Music and Arts Festival. During her time on the Coachella stage, Billie performed her song "all the good girls go to hell," off of her debut studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? 

It was during this song that Billie had some trouble remembering the lyrics. After getting a little lost in the song, Billie started singing, "Da da da da."

Read

Billie Eilish Is a Major Fan of The Office—and Mindy Kaling Is Here for It

"F--k!" Billie said into the microphone as she moved about the stage. "What the f--k are the words, though?"

But the crowd didn't mind the rising star forgetting the lyrics at all. In fact, the audience cheered Billie on as she took the time to remember the words, before carrying on with the performance like a total pro.

Take a look at the video above to see a clip from Billie's Coachella debut!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Coachella , 2019 Coachella , Music , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra

Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra Defends "Beautiful" Wife Catelynn Lowell Against Haters

Dina Lohan, Jesse Nadler

Dina Lohan and Online Boyfriend Split: "I Thought He Was Different"

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Nick Jonas Gets Candid About Starting a Family With Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson Ross, Coachella 2019, Party

Behind the Scenes at Coachella 2019's Hottest Parties

Ariana Grande, JC Chavez

Will *NSYNC Reunite for Ariana Grande's Coachella 2019 Performance? All the Clues

Big Little Lies Season 2

Big Little Lies Season 2 Premiere Date, First Teaser Full of Secrets and Drama Revealed

Ariana Grande, costumes

6 Things We Want to See at Ariana Grande's History-Making Coachella Gig

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.