MTV
by Jess Cohen | Sun., 14 Apr. 2019 4:42 PM
Tyler Baltierra has had enough with the "disturbing" comments on social media.
The Teen Mom OG star is firing back at haters after reading the "mean" messages on his recent photo of wife Catelynn Lowell. On Friday, Tyler took to Instagram to share a picture of his wife, gushing over her in the sweet caption.
"I was going to write something deep & meaningful but all I can think of is 'DAYYYUMM!'" Tyler wrote alongside the photo. "@catelynnmtv you look smokin babe! #Wifey."
After reading the messages left by social media users on the picture, Tyler turned off the comments on the post.
He returned to Instagram on Saturday to clap back at the hateful comments about his wife.
Alongside another gorgeous photo of Catelynn, Tyler wrote, "After yesterday's post, I can't help but get emotional when writing this. The unnecessary mean & disturbing comments made about my beautiful wife, really just breaks my heart to be honest. It doesn't make me angry...it literally just rips my heart to pieces."
"After 11 years of this brave woman vulnerably showing her struggles & the most painful moments she will EVER experience in life, for the world to see, she does NOT DESERVE such cruelty!" Tyler continued. "Do you not understand that a year ago, she was going to END HER LIFE!? Do you not understand that she grew up in a cycle of dysfunctional abuse, but yet STILL found the STRENGTH to fight the most primitive instinct a woman could ever feel & hand her FIRST BORN CHILD to another woman just to END that cycle!? Do you not understand that she suffers from a mental illness that requires her to fight vigorously EVERY DAY in order to keep it maintained!?"
After yesterday's post, I can't help but get emotional when writing this. The unnecessary mean & disturbing comments made about my beautiful wife, really just breaks my heart to be honest. It doesn't make me angry...it literally just rips my heart to pieces. After 11 years of this brave woman vulnerably showing her struggles & the most painful moments she will EVER experience in life, for the world to see, she does NOT DESERVE such cruelty! Do you not understand that a year ago, she was going to END HER LIFE!? Do you not understand that she grew up in a cycle of dysfunctional abuse, but yet STILL found the STRENGTH to fight the most primitive instinct a woman could ever feel & hand her FIRST BORN CHILD to another woman just to END that cycle!? Do you not understand that she suffers from a mental illness that requires her to fight vigorously EVERY DAY in order to keep it maintained!? All I know is what I understand about her...that she is the most courageous, loving, & beautiful human being I have ever met. And if you can't see those things, then please just scroll on, there is NO NEED FOR HATE! So PLEASE, everyone pay attention...we just HAVE to be better at loving each other as co existing human beings. We HAVE to be better at lifting each other up & showing people the love that everyone deserves to feel. What I see here is a gorgeous woman, both inside & out, who I am lucky enough to call my wife! #SpreadTheLove #NoHate 🙏🏻❤️✌🏻
"All I know is what I understand about her...that she is the most courageous, loving, & beautiful human being I have ever met," the 27-year-old said. "And if you can't see those things, then please just scroll on, there is NO NEED FOR HATE! So PLEASE, everyone pay attention...we just HAVE to be better at loving each other as co existing human beings. We HAVE to be better at lifting each other up & showing people the love that everyone deserves to feel."
"What I see here is a gorgeous woman, both inside & out, who I am lucky enough to call my wife!" Tyler concluded his message, adding the hashtags #SpreadTheLove #NoHate.
After seeing her husband's post, Catelynn commented, "Omg [crying emojis] thank you @tylerbaltierramtv I love you."
