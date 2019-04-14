Following in his Maksim Chmerkovsky's footsteps, his brother and fellow Dancing With the Star pro Val Chmerkovskiy married his co-star.

Val, 33, tied the knot with fellow dancer Jenna Johnson, 25, on Saturday in front of family and friends, including Maks and his wife and fellow cast member Peta Murgatroyd. The wedding took place at the Terranea Resort in the upscale Southern California coastal community of Rancho Palos Verdes. The two exchanged vows underneath a chuppah decorated with Tibet roses, ranunculus, astilbe, lisianthus, garden roses and peonies all in whites and ivories, People reported.

The bride wore a long-sleeved Vera Wang bridal gown with mermaid skirt, a crystal headpiece and a long veil. The groom wore a custom-made black velvet Brooks Brothers tux.

"Val and Jenna saw each other before the ceremony and took photos," an eyewitness told E! News. "They were surrounded by family members and posed for several pictures with Maks and Peta as well as their parents. The ceremony started after 5 p.m. and lasted about 20 minutes. They read their own vows and it was a beautiful setting with a light breeze and lots of sunshine."