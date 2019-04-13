Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Romantic Bali Getaway

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., 13 Apr. 2019 1:55 PM

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Bali

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has returned to Bali for some R&R, this time with husband Kanye West in tow.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had gone on a 38th birthday vacation to the Indonesian island with sisters Khloe KardashianKourtney Kardashian and their kids, as well as Kourtney's ex Scott Disick, last October. 

Kim posted on her Instagram Story a slew of photos and videos from her and Kanye's trip. During their getaway, they watched locals performing traditional dances and also checked out the local wildlife, including at an animal sanctuary, where they fed elephants. It is unclear if they brought along their kids North West, 5, Saint West, 3, and Chicago West, 1.

Kim also posted videos from their luxury resort.

Kim and Kanye's trip to Bali comes soon before the two are set to welcome their fourth child, a baby boy, via surrogate and a week before the rapper is set to bring his Sunday Service to the 2019 Coachella festival on Easter Sunday.

Their visit also comes before footage from Kim's 2018 Bali family vacation will air on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"Had to come back to Bali right before our KUWTK Bali episode airs," Kim wrote.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E! 

