by Corinne Heller | Sat., 13 Apr. 2019 8:14 AM
Is Taylor Swift releasing new music this month?
That is what fans are speculating after the 29-year-old pop star surprised them on Friday at midnight by sharing on her Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts an image of a pastel sky and clouds, and also promoted the date "4.26."
She is also promoting the URL http://apriltwentysix.com/, which leads to her official website, which now features a countdown clock that counts down to April 26. In true Swift fashion, it was posted exactly 13 days before the final date. Thirteen is her lucky number.
The singer last released new music in 2018; she dropped three singles from her 2017 Reputation album: "Gorgeous," "Delicate" and "Getaway Car."
In recent months, she has been busy filming the musical film Cats.
Instagram / Taylor Swift
The singer recently penned an essay titled "30 Things I Learned Before Turning 30" for Elle's April issue. In it, she wrote, "I make countdowns for things I'm excited about. When I've gone through dark, low times, I've always found a tiny bit of relief and hope in getting a countdown app (they're free) and adding things I'm looking forward to."
Thomas Alexander/BAFTA/REX/Shutterstock
"Even if they're not big holidays or anything, it's good to look toward the future," she added. "Sometimes we can get overwhelmed in the now, and it's good to get some perspective that life will always go on, to better things."
