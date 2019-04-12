Kate Hudson has both a teenager and a newborn at home, and she feels like she was a teen mom.

In Hollywood terms, she basically was; While many actresses tend to wait until their late '20s or '30s to start a family to focus on their rising careers, Hudson welcomed her first child, son Ryder Robinson, at age 24.

"I was like 12 when I [had him]...In terms of like a Hollywood actress, I was like a teen mom," she said on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan on Friday. "Me and Reese Witherspoon were like teen moms. We had kids really super young."

Hudson, who will turn 40 next week, gave birth in October to Rani Rose, her first daughter, third child and first baby with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. Their little girl joins now-15-year-old Ryder, Hudson's son with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and Bingham Bellamy, her 7-year-old son with ex-fiancé and Muse frontman Matt Bellamy.