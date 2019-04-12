Attention, Dunderheads: Billie Eilish is one of us!

That's right, the 17-year-old "Bury a Friend" singer is a major fan of The Office. The rising star even samples an episode of the beloved series in her song "My Strange Addiction," from her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? In the track, we hear clips from The Office's season seven episode "Threat Level Midnight," during which Michael Scott (Steve Carell)—aka Michael Scarn—teaches everyone how to do the "Scarn Dance" in his action movie.

So what inspired her to include dialogue from the 2011 episode in that specific song? Billie recently admitted that The Office is her strange addiction.