For the first time in her career, Melissa Joan Hart is playing the mom, but that doesn't mean she's forgetting about all those years she spent as a teen icon.

In a clip exclusive to E! News, Hart sits down with her teen costars Siena Agudong and Lauren Lindsey Donzis in Netflix's No Good Nick and allows them to grill her on being a teen star in the 90s and early 2000s. Who was her celeb crush? Did she get to go to prom? What was her first onscreen kiss like?

Hart reveals her love for Pauly Shore, reminisces about the Clarissa Explains It All costume department dressing her for her boyfriend's prom, and tells a little tale about the time she had to kiss "this boy, James Van Der Beek" for the first time on screen.