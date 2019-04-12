Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent have their hands full. The designers are back for a third season of TLC's Nate & Jeremiah By Design, and along with the design projects they take on, they're running after 4-year-old Poppy and 1-year-old Oskar.

In the above exclusive sneak peek, Nate and Jeremiah welcome cameras for an update on their home life. Even Jeremiah can't get over how big Poppy is as she picks out a jacket to go with our outfit.

"You guys remember better than anybody, she used to be this little blob and how she's picking out black leather jackets," Jeremiah says to the camera.