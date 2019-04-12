Brielle Biermann Claps Back at Claim She Deletes Negative Comments

by Jess Cohen | Fri., 12 Apr. 2019 10:18 AM

Brielle Biermann has been accused of deleting comments on her Instagram.

The 22-year-old Don't Be Tardy star is firing back at claims made about her social media activity after being called a "coward." On Wednesday, the daughter of Kim Zolciak-Biermann took to Instagram to post a photo of herself with an In-N-Out burger, writing to her followers, "This body doesn't maintain itself."

Then, the following day, Brielle returned to Instagram to promote weight loss shots. The social media ad shows Brielle holding up the product as she poses in athleisure attire.

"Like I said, this body doesn't maintain itself," Brielle told her followers before sharing information about the product.

In response to the post, many social media users wrote hateful messages to Brielle. Amid the flood of messages on the post, some social media users accused Brielle of deleting the negative comments.

"You're a ducking coward for deleting the comments that call you out Jesus Christ," one commenter wrote.

In response, Brielle fired back, "No I have words blocked and you're a coward for commenting from a fake account. Show yourself."

And Brielle isn't letting the haters get her down, she returned to Instagram on Friday to promote Don't Be Tardy.

