Shameless lost one fan-favorite at the end of season nine when Emmy Rossum left the show, but it's bringing back another for season 10. Noel Fisher, last seen in the sixth episode of Shameless season nine when Mickey was there to greet Ian (Cameron Monaghan) in prison, will return for the 10th season.

The official Shameless Twitter account posted a video featuring Fisher as Mickey (and some foul language) trying to dig his way out of prison, alluding to the account being hacked.

"Glad we could finally say it: Welcome back to Shameless, @noel_fisher," Monaghan tweeted. "Missed you, friend."

Monaghan left the series in season nine, episode six, but returned for Rossum's exit in the season nine finale. Monaghan will be a series regular when the show returns to Showtime.