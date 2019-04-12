The final season of Game of Thrones is coming, but you knew that because 1. The stars have been everywhere 2. We've told you it's coming 3. You've had a variety of reminders and calendar alerts set for weeks.

And like any good Game of Thrones fan, you're remaining spoiler-free, but not averse to theorizing about what's to come in the eighth and final season. Consisting of just six episodes, there's a lot to get through before Jon Snow, Sansa Stark, Cersei Lannister and the rest of the Game of Thrones crew sign off.

HBO has only released the briefest of glimpses of what's to come, but they did release a bevy of photos.