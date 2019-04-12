The K-pop world is no stranger to fashion. Their music videos are the perfect melding of visuals both aesthetically and in terms of the outfits donned by the artists. A behemoth in the K-pop industry, BTS is making their own fashion statements in their latest music video, "Boy With Luv" and we are obsessed!

The Bangtan Boys released their new music video today, featuring Halsey is a feel-good pop tune about a pure and simple love. The music video stuns with BTS' signature colour-saturated cinematography and of course, the boys' beautiful faces.

Equally stunning are these fashion moments in "Boy With Luv" that we can't get over: