by Hanan Haddad | Fri., 12 Apr. 2019 4:42 AM
The K-pop world is no stranger to fashion. Their music videos are the perfect melding of visuals both aesthetically and in terms of the outfits donned by the artists. A behemoth in the K-pop industry, BTS is making their own fashion statements in their latest music video, "Boy With Luv" and we are obsessed!
The Bangtan Boys released their new music video today, featuring Halsey is a feel-good pop tune about a pure and simple love. The music video stuns with BTS' signature colour-saturated cinematography and of course, the boys' beautiful faces.
Equally stunning are these fashion moments in "Boy With Luv" that we can't get over:
The boys kick off the music video strong with striking pink outfits. Romantic and sweet, the looks seamlessly blends the classically masculine and feminine aspects of fashion for an androgynous and stunningly beautiful visual.
Different textures and fabrics create dimension to their monotone outfits, such as Jimin's pale pink tweed jacket, V's vibrant velvet suit and J-Hope's silky, almost wet-looking collared shirt. This, ladies and gentlemen, is how you slay an all pink look.
BTS does old school Hollywood their way as they stand proudly against a backdrop of neon lights and signs.
Here, they served us a modern take on the old notions of glamour. Note the sprinkling of pearl necklaces, feather boa and tuxedo suits, all harking back to the Hollywood glamour in the 50s and 60s.
In natural Bangtan style, they made their own tweaks by choosing more relaxed fitting shirts, playing with textures (Suga's maroon wool suit is to die for) and fearlessly accessorising to create a fashion statement. Bravo, boys!
Good ol' denim! Always a fashion staple in everyone's wardrobe, including the Bangtan Boys'. BTS gave off the perfect 'boy-next-door' vibes by mixing various washes of denim with pastel shades.
Once again, proving that a good pair of denim jeans and a denim jacket is an essential in anyone's closet arsenal. Though we must say that V's Valentino denim jacket is truly a statement in itself.
K-pop groups love their neon and BTS is no exception. Here, however, the Bangtan Boys opted for a subtle approach to neon that suits the sweet nature of "Boy With Luv" perfectly.
The boys donned crisp white shirts and blazers with neon yellow accessories for a pop of colour. From neon shoes to Jimin's neon belt, we're loving how these bold pops of neon add dimension to an otherwise plain outfit.
Special mention goes to RM's neon turtleneck that effortlessly peeks out of his white shirt. This is layering done well!
RM gets a special shoutout for delivering one of the best fashion moments in the music video with his contemporary take on David Bowie's 'Thin White Duke' days.
The leader of BTS wore an immaculate white suit topped off with a sleek, uniquely-shaped fedora that reminds us of Bowie's cabaret performer persona. RM takes the 70s classic and modernizes it for today by pairing the suit with sneakers.
The black umbrella with a golden handle is the ultimate cherry on top to complete the "Duke" look for that air of sophistication.
