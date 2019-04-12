K-Popping: TWICE, Blackpink And A Sprinkling Of Korean Slang

by Hanan Haddad | Fri., 12 Apr. 2019

In the second episode of K-Popping!, our host, Yvette King rounds up the top headlines in K-pop that you should know this week! 

First up, one of South Korea's top girl group, TWICE announced their first ever world tour and a comeback album to boot. For more details on their upcoming tour and 'Fancy You' mini album, click here

Love blossoms in the K-pop world as a new celebrity couple is revealed! AOA's Hye-Jeong and top rookie actor, Ryu Eui-Hyun confirm that they are, in fact, dating. Get all the juicy details here

Blackpink's new single 'Kill This Love' is slaying the Spotify charts, entering the top five after its release on 4 April. This is a huge feat and marks a historic moment in K-pop history. More on their chart-topping single here

Finally, we introduce our latest segment Kim's Klassroom! Our South Korean correspondent, Kim Jeong-Won is here to teach you the coolest Korean slangs to immerse yourselves in the world of K-pop. So what's the Korean equivalent to 'Netflix and chill'? Find out in this episode. 

For more news on all things K-pop, click here.

