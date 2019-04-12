BTS Reveals an Exciting Collab With Ed Sheeran and More!

Big Hit Entertainment
by Hanan Haddad | Fri., 12 Apr. 2019 2:11 AM
Big Hit Entertainment
Today is the day! K-pop sensation, BTS, also known as Bangtan Boys, will be dropping their new comeback album, Map of the Soul: Persona today at 6pm KST. Social media hype around their new album is at an all-time high as more information has been released regarding their comeback album.
The album will reportedly be seven tracks long with their title track being "Boy With Luv", featuring American singer, Halsey. Fans can expect a pop song laced with some and lyrics that depict an innocent love.
What's exciting is that Halsey will not be the only big feature in the album. The Bangtan Boys revealed that track four, titled "Make It Right" is in collaboration with Grammy Award-winning British singer, Ed Sheeran. BTS has teased this collab before in December 2018 but fans were not sure if Ed Sheeran would be writing a song for them or singing together with the boys.
RM will also be having his own solo track on the album, titled "Intro: Persona", which is said to be an existentialist type of song with lyrics that explore who we are. Other tracks on the album will be "Mikrokosmos", "HOME" and a unique track called "Jamais Vu" which means "never seen" in French. The phrase depicts a new situation that inexplicably seems familiar to an individual.
The aforementioned track is sung by a sub-unit that consists of J-Hope, Jin and Jongkook.
Finally, for all the hip-hop lovers in ARMY, the track "Dionysus" is likely to be their favourite as it goes back to BTS' hip-hop roots, featuring a strong beat and slick rapping.
Map of the Soul: Persona has already surpassed 3 million preorders and fans have bookmarked their calendar for this epic comeback.
We're sure that the BTS boys will not disappoint!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?