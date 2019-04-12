BTS Reveals an Exciting Collab With Ed Sheeran and More!

Today is the day! K-pop sensation, BTS, also known as Bangtan Boys, will be dropping their new comeback album, Map of the Soul: Persona today at 6pm KST. Social media hype around their new album is at an all-time high as more information has been released regarding their comeback album.

The album will reportedly be seven tracks long with their title track being "Boy With Luv", featuring American singer, Halsey. Fans can expect a pop song laced with some and lyrics that depict an innocent love.

What's exciting is that Halsey will not be the only big feature in the album. The Bangtan Boys revealed that track four, titled "Make It Right" is in collaboration with Grammy Award-winning British singer, Ed Sheeran. BTS has teased this collab before in December 2018 but fans were not sure if Ed Sheeran would be writing a song for them or singing together with the boys.