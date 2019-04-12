The Shocking Details Of Jung Joon-Young's Group Chat Revealed

"First of all, there are photos and videos of unconscious women. There are videos of sexual activity being performed on women who are laying down as if they were sleeping. There were about 10 videos that could be presumed to be forced sexual assault," Bang said in the interview.

He went on to say that he and his legal team allegedly contacted the victims in the footages found in Jung's group chat. "The victims were shocked to see the contents of the chatroom. They didn't remember anything at all. They knew it was them [in the video] but couldn't remember having sex. Some of the victims even saw pictures of someone taking their clothes off, but couldn't remember that either," Bang explained.

These women reportedly did not even know that they were victims of rape, making it a specific case of sexual assault. Bang brought up how the clubs in question like Burning Sun and Monkey Museum were being investigated for alleged sales and distribution of date rape drugs.

"The suspicions of sexual assault and rape only came up due to the date rape drug. Several of the victims barely drank any alcohol but talked like they had completely lost their minds," Bang told the JTBC reporter.