Everything You Need to Know About Marquee, Asia's Latest Nightlife Addition

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Thu., 11 Apr. 2019 8:14 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
MARQUEE Singapore

Courtesy of TAO Group

From Kim Kardashian, to Beyoncé, to Paris Hilton, the who's who of the celebrity set have partied in its glittering halls in Las Vegas — and now, Marquee is finally bringing its famed nightlife experience to Asia. Located at Marina Bay Sands, the clubbing destination is all set to impress. Boasting a humongous space of 2,300 square metres, Marquee is a three storey-high establishment that has four, full service bars spread throughout the establishment, a 20-metre high custom LED screen and much, much more.

"We are very excited to open Marquee at such an exciting venue in Singapore," said Noah Tepperberg, co-founder of the TAO Group. "The space at Marina Bay Sands has given us a great opportunity to introduce a truly imaginative concept unlike any other nightclub, and this latest iteration of the Marquee brand is one that is unrivalled in design, technology and features."

Ahead of its opening tonight, we got a preview of the stunning space — here's what you need to know:

Read

These Are The Richest Idols in K-Pop Right Now

THE SPACE

Formerly a theatre at Marina Bay Sands, remodelling the space proved to be a challenge for the Marquee team. They gutted the 2,300 square metre place entirely, and rebuilt the interior to showcase both the cavernous height of the location, but also to create a more intimate clubbing space around its booths. Furnished in sumptuous leather and velvet, along with custom wallpaper and chrome finishings, it's safe to say that the Marquee clubbing experience is the ultimate luxury. 

The key feature of the space has got to be its specially designed, 20 metre tall LED screen with native 8k resolution screen that has roughly 2.3 million pixels. To better enhance the clubbing experience it offers, the Marquee team has employed Visual Artform, a production house known for their work with famous artists and music festivals, to create one-of-a-kind visuals that will be showcased on the screen.

What's more, the sound and lighting systems have been designed by best in class houses SJ Lighting (whose past clients include Coachella) and audio experts, Sound Investment for a nightlife experience that will blow you away.

Built for Instagram? We definitely think so!

MARQUEE Singapore

Courtesy of TAO Group

THE HIGHLIGHTS

Other highlights of the space include a 30 metre tall Ferris wheel — The Big Q — with individual photo booths inside each cabin that guests can use to capture their moments at Marquee, as well as a three-storey slide — the Sunny Slide Up — which is lit up with LED lights. The ultimate adult's playground, as we were told during the media preview. Our tip? Queue early! The Ferris wheel moves more slowly than a normal one because of the photo booths, and the slides are sure to draw repeat customers.

Psst. There's also going to be a store within Marquee selling exclusive merch so keep a lookout for it, too!

MARQUEE Singapore

Courtesy of TAO Group

THE TALENT

When it comes to Marquee, they only bring in the cream of the crop, and that goes for their talents too. Just for their opening month of April, the confirmed lineup reads like a guest list at the Grammys! Expect Tiësto, Afrojack, A$AP Rocky, Above & Beyond, Steve Aoki, Kaskade and Showtek to be playing all through the month, and you can keep up with the monthly guests here.

MARQUEE Singapore

Courtesy of TAO Group

Marquee is located at Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue, #B1-67, Singapore 018972. Minimum age for admission is 18 years old.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Asia , Celebrities , Events

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jussie Smollett

Jussie Smollett Officially Facing $130,000 Lawsuit in Alleged Attack Case

Heidi Montag, Hollywood Medium 408

Find Out Why Heidi Montag Struggles to Embrace Tyler Henry's Abilities on Hollywood Medium

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy: How Amelia's Disastrous Family Dinner Changed Her For the Better

Oprah Might Get French Tucked By "Queer Eye's" Tan France

Kendall Jenner, Justin Bieber, Instagram

Justin Bieber Gears Up for Coachella 2019 With Must-See Kendall Jenner Throwback

Demi Lovato, 2017 Grammys

Demi Lovato Is Ready For Spring After Getting a Major Hair Makeover

Nicole Polizzi, Snooki, The Cut's How I Get It Done Event 2019

Snooki Reveals Baby No. 3's Name

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.