From Kim Kardashian, to Beyoncé, to Paris Hilton, the who's who of the celebrity set have partied in its glittering halls in Las Vegas — and now, Marquee is finally bringing its famed nightlife experience to Asia. Located at Marina Bay Sands, the clubbing destination is all set to impress. Boasting a humongous space of 2,300 square metres, Marquee is a three storey-high establishment that has four, full service bars spread throughout the establishment, a 20-metre high custom LED screen and much, much more.

"We are very excited to open Marquee at such an exciting venue in Singapore," said Noah Tepperberg, co-founder of the TAO Group. "The space at Marina Bay Sands has given us a great opportunity to introduce a truly imaginative concept unlike any other nightclub, and this latest iteration of the Marquee brand is one that is unrivalled in design, technology and features."

Ahead of its opening tonight, we got a preview of the stunning space — here's what you need to know: