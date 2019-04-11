Twenty-three years after the death of JonBenet Ramsey, journalist Elizabeth Vargas still thinks there could be hope for answers.

Vargas is hosting the A&E series Hunting JonBenet's Killer: The Untold Story, which premieres tonight, that takes a deep dive into the murder of the young girl, who was six years old when she went missing in 1996, only to be later found dead in the basement of her family home. Vargas sat down with E! News and tells us that there are two elaborate theories being presented by the series about the murderers.

One involves the murder of another little girl, 13 years before JonBenet was murdered. The two little girls looked almost identical, Vargas says, and she was assaulted and killed in the exact same manner as JonBenet, which you can hear Vargas detail in the video above.