Judd had told The New York Times that about 20 years ago, Weinstein invited her to a hotel for what she expected to be a business meeting, but instead had her sent to his room, where he showed up in a bathrobe and asked if he could give her a massage or have her watch him shower. The New York Times article was followed by Ronan Farrow's now-famous New Yorker article, which featured more stories about Weinstein from other women, including three who accused him of rape.

"I told the story of Harvey's sexual harassment of me the moment after it happened," Judd recalled at the Women in the World Summit. "My dad was with me and I came down to the hotel lobby and he still says to this day that he could tell from the look on my face that something devastating had happened…I told everybody about it, but no one was able or willing to listen. That was in June 1996."

Judd has over the past year and a half spoken out a few times about her alleged unwanted encounter with Weinstein.

Judd had said on Good Morning America in 2017 that she would "forgive" Weinstein because he is "sick and suffering" and "there is help" for men like him. She also said that if he is found to be a rapist, "he absolutely should go to jail."