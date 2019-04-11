EXCLUSIVE!

Britney Spears Spotted For the First Time Since Entering Mental Health Treatment Facility

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., 11 Apr. 2019 2:16 PM

Britney Spears is practicing self-care and "feeling refreshed" amid her stay at a mental health treatment center. 

The singer was spotted at a Los Angeles-area hair salon on Thursday morning. An eyewitness tells E! News, "Britney arrived with three people from her team this morning to get her blonde roots touched up and extensions retouched." 

According to the eyewitness, the performer sat in the chairs by the other clients rather than in a private area. "Several people worked on Britney's hair and were very quick and efficient to get her out of there as fast as possible," the eyewitness adds. "She seemed fine and content... [She] was definitely excited to her hair done."

But the "Lucky" singer isn't just excited to get a blowout. The source, who described the A-lister as "feeling refreshed," shares, "Britney is excited to see her children and get back into her routine, but is taking one day at a time."

Photos

Jamie Lynn Spears & Britney Spears' Sister Moments

Britney hinted at her decision stay at the center in an Instagram post shared on April 3. "We all need to take a little 'me time'," the star wrote alongside a photo of inspirational words. 

A source previously told E! News, "Britney decided to do this on her own. It had a lot to do with the stress of her father, but both Jamie and Britney are doing much better. It's the hope that in the next week or so everything will be more stabilized, but she'll be at this wellness facility for a few weeks."

During her time at the facility, the source said the singer was able to "rejuvenate and rest" in peace.

Health and wellness has been a point of focus for the singer in recent months as she spends time with her ailing father, Jamie Spears. Her desire to spend time with Jamie also led to her decision to cancel her residency in Las Vegas. "I will not be performing my new show Domination. I've been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it's important to always put your family first… and that's the decision I had to make," the singer explained on Instagram. "I hope you all can understand."

While Britney focuses her attention on her father, her ex-husband Kevin Federline has been taking care of their two sonsSean and Jayden. A source previously told E! News, "They stay with Kevin some of the time and they also stay at Britney's home with a caregiver some of the time. She's still seeing all of her doctors and therapists, so nothing is that different, this is just a place where she can go to actually have peace and rest."

Meanwhile, her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, is rallying behind the the 37-year-old. "It isn't weakness, it's a sign of absolute strength, people should only be inspired by this, at least I am," he told his fans on Instagram. 

