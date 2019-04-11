Joseph Duggar's Wife Kendra Pregnant With Baby No. 2

TLC
by Jess Cohen | Thu., 11 Apr. 2019 10:12 AM
TLC
The Duggar family is getting a new member.
Joseph Duggar and wife Kendra Duggar are expecting their second child together, the couple announced on the family blog on Thursday.
"We are ready to double the fun at our house! Being parents has already proven to be a greater joy than we had hoped or imagined," Joseph and Kendra wrote in the blog post. "We love getting to parent together and are loving every moment and milestone. We are very happy that our little family will welcome a new addition later this year. Children really are a blessing from God!"
The duo, who tied the knot in 2017, also made a sweet video for the baby announcement.
In the video message, Joe and Kendra are joined by their 10-month-old son, Garrett David Duggar.
TLC
"We have some exciting news...we're expecting!" Joseph says in the video, which shows Kendra surprising him with the pregnancy news with a bowl that reads "baby soon."
"I was really excited, she really surprised me good this time," Joseph shares. "I'm not necessarily the emotional type, but I definitely am super thrilled that we're gonna be having another little one around the house."
Kendra tells fans in the video that they're looking forward to "just going from one to two and seeing what the adventures hold" as they raise two kids.
Congratulations to the couple on the exciting baby news!
