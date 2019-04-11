Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson will celebrate her first birthday on Friday and her mom is feeling emotional about it.

The 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Twitter on Wednesday night to share her thoughts about her only child's milestone.

"Is it weird that I think I'm having anxiety thinking True will be one on Friday?!?!" she wrote. "I'm sad Time is flying as fast as it is. I'll be happy, of course, I simply can't understand where the time goes. Thank you Lord for every moment... bring me the tissue."

"Omg if you need tissue now you will be an absolute mess at her kindergarten graduation," commented user @KimKDelRey, to which Khloe responded, "Graduation?! I'll be a mess day one of preschool lol I can't think about this."

"I promise it gets better!!" wrote user @TaylorDevita.

"Please! I pray. Since when did I become such a mush?" Khloe responded.