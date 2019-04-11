The Berkshires has a way of bringing out the best and worst in the women of The Real Housewives of New York City. The best because it makes for great TV, the worst because sometimes it's just these women unleashing months of pent of hostility on each other. Bethenny Frankel has often been at the center of the Berkshires drama/entertainment, but in the Wednesday, April 10 episode of RHONY, Sonja Morgan got her time to shine.

After Dorinda Medley took the ladies to an old Morgan estate, Sonja reverted back to her Mrs. Morgan ways, and everyone noticed. She was put off when Dorinda touched letters on a table in the old Morgan family bedroom. Back at Dorinda's Blue Stone Manor, the rosé wine flowed. And flowed. Sonja and Tinsley Mortimer had a song and dance about the wine.