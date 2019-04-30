Rounding Up The Sexiest Bad Boys Of K-Pop

These are the men who ooze swag out of their non-existent pores and that ladies simply cannot resist.

These are the bad boys of K-pop! They tread off the beaten path and go for a public image that's a little rough around edges, in the best way possible. So what are the elements that go into a "bad boy of K-pop"? Think tattoos, a penchant for streetwear and most importantly, a whole lot of swag.

In the midst of the bubblegum K-pop groups, it might seem that the Korean music scene is all about the positive and clean-cut image. But a deeper dive into the genre will reveal certain individuals who stand out due to their natural charisma and edgy charm.

Getty Images Jay Park A true bad boy of K-pop, 32-year-old singer and rapper, Jay Park was known for sticking it to the man and answering to no one except himself. Once the leader of popular K-pop boy band 2PM, Park made the decision to leave JYP Entertainment while the band's popularity was at its peak. Born in Washington, US, Park has often felt homesick during his trainee days under JYP Entertainment. Furthermore, his Westernised mindset seemed to be in direct conflict with the conservative nature of South Korean society in general. Despite controversies, he prioritised his own mental and emotional health and decided to carve his own path as an independent artist in the states. Now he is a successful singer, rapper and owner of his own record label, AOMG.

Instagram DEAN 26-year-old singer and songwriter, DEAN is making waves in the alternative R&B music genre both in South Korea and internationally. Unlike most clean-cut singers in South Korea, DEAN expresses his own unique music and fashion style that gives him major "bad boy" vibes. Naming James Dean as one of his influences, it's no surprise why he gravitated towards a rebellious image. He started his career at the tender age of 16, performing alongside famous hip-hop artist, Keith Ape and wrote songs for several big stars such as EXO, Justin Bieber and VIXX. DEAN has also collaborated with several top artists on his own albums, namely Zion T, Syd and even Anderson Paak. He was also one of the first Korean artists to be featured on the Colors Youtube channel.

Nicole Quek DPR Live Part of the Dream Perfect Regime record label, 26-year-old singer and rapper DPR Live is the backbone and face of the DPR team. Known for his visually captivating music videos and melodic hip-hop songs, DPR Live has achieved massive success both in Asia and in the states. His music blends English and Korean lyrics seamlessly, with catchy hooks that have an irresistible groove. His last album titled Her peaked at the 8th position on the Billboard charts. As an independent artist, DPR Live is involved in all aspects of his music, from the lyrics to the visuals. Unlike most K-pop stars, DPR Live does things his way and makes his own rules.

Instagram BOBBY (iKON) Main rapper of boy group, iKON, 24-year-old Bobby is known for his incredible swag and charisma on top of his impressive rapping skills. In fact, Bobby was the first idol rapper and youngest competitor to ever win the reality TV rap contest called Show Me The Money. He beat out veteran rappers at just 18-years-old. Though Bobby was born in Seoul, he moved to the states at 10 before coming back as a trainee under YG Entertainment. Since then, he has had success as part of iKON and the sub-unit MOBB (with Mino). From his reality show appearances, Bobby showed off his chilled-out personality and infectious enthusiasm. Bobby has also expressed his frustrations with the strict rules that K-pop idols have to adhere to, often going against his carefree attitude.

Ten Asia/Multi-Bits via Getty Images Tiger JK One of the OG Bad Boys in the Korean music industry, Tiger JK is known as a hip-hop legend in South Korea, paving the way for many young artists today. A founding member of Korean hip-hop group, Drunken Tiger, 44-year-old Tiger JK is a rapper, producer and owner of two record labels, Jungle Entertainment and Feel Ghood Music. He was one of the first commercial rappers, besides Seotaiji and The Boys at that time, who wrote songs with explicit lyrics and controversial songs that reflect the state of society. This gained him many loyal fans and respect in the industry. Tiger JK is also one of the very few Korean artists who was jailed for drug charges and made a comeback after as part of the hip-hop group MFBTY. Tiger has also collaborated with BTS' RM on several songs, including his song "Timeless".

Instagram Christian Yu (DPR Ian) Tattoos, check. Charisma, check. Devastating good looks, double check. There is no doubt in anyone's mind as to why Christian Yu of record label team, Dream Perfect Regime is so popular. With almost one million followers on Instagram, Christian is the anomaly on the list as he is not your average artist in the Korean music industry. Christian, also known as DPR Ian, is the film director of Dream Perfect Regime and the mastermind behind all of DPR Live's visually arresting music videos. Besides his talents as a film director, Christian is also well-known amongst DPR fans for his adorable Aussie accent as he was born and raised Down Under.

Getty Images G-Dragon (Big Bang) We can't have a bad boy list without including the iconic G-Dragon, leader of one of the most influential K-pop boy bands, Big Bang. The 30-year-old singer-songwriter, rapper, producer and fashion icon is known for his undeniable swag and stage presence whenever he performs. G-Dragon started training at the tender age of 12 under YG Entertainment before making his debut as the leader of Big Bang in 2006. Since then he has also released albums as a solo artist and completed world tours with most of his singles claiming the top spot. As a fashion icon, G-Dragon fearlessly takes risks and tread the line between womenswear and menswear flawlessly. He has also rubbed shoulder with the likes of Karl Lagerfeld, and became the brand ambassador for Chanel. G-Dragon is a true rebel in the K-pop world. He is constantly pushing the boundaries when it comes to his music and music videos, exploring themes that are often not talked about. One example would be his song "That XX", which contained expletives and was censored from television broadcast.

Getty Images T.O.P (Big Bang) Another member of the influential K-pop group, Big Bang, T.O.P is the charismatic rapper that you can't help but fall in love with. The 31-year-old rapper and actor is known for his signature deep and manly voice. Besides attaining astronomic success in the K-pop industry, T.O.P has also starred in several Korean dramas and films such as Iris and Commitment. He was even awarded New Asian Actor of The Year at the Busan International Film Festival in 2013. It seems like there is nothing that T.O.P does not excel in. T.O.P's public image is one that is cool, silent and brooding, making him a classic bad boy. T.O.P faced marijuana usage charges and received two years of probation after being found guilty. Despite the controversy, as one of the top artists in K-pop, we're sure he will come back, stronger than before.

Getty Images ZICO (Block B) Rapper, producer and leader of K-pop boy group Block B, 26-year-old ZICO is known for being one of the only artists who was able to maintain his clout as an underground rapper, while attaining mass appeal as an idol. He started out as an underground rapper, releasing mixtapes and gaining industry respect before debuting as the leader of K-pop band Block B. ZICO is known for writing controversial songs that pushes the boundaries. The songs he wrote for Block B's mini-album, "LOL" and "Did You or Did You Not" were banned from public broadcast by the Korean Ministry of Gender Equality and Family as they were deemed "vulgar" and "inappropriate". In response he said, "I did feel at times that our creative freedom of expression was being suppressed". What a rebel!

