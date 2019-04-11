The K-Pop Headlines You Need To Know This Week!

by Hanan Haddad | Thu., 11 Apr. 2019 3:53 AM

With the whole world caught up in the K-pop craze, it can be tough to be on top of all the latest news regarding your favourite idol groups. Fret not! We've got you covered. In our first episode of K-Popping!, E! News Asia host Yvette King is giving you the gist of the top headlines in K-pop that you need to know.

First up, Blackpink's record-breaking comeback! The four member girl group proved that they are a force to be reckoned with, with their comeback single 'Kill This Love'. Read more on this here

Also, K-pop phenomenonBTS teased an epic collaboration with American singer, Halsey — more details here

Next up, EXO's Chanyeol showed his Singaporean EXO-Ls that he is an angel in Prada when he graced the launch of the fashion brand's spring/summer 2019 collection launch party in Singapore. Read our exclusive interview with the top idol here

Lastly, we cover the Korean wave that is hitting the Western shores hard. Top K-pop boy bands like BTS, EXO and GOT7 received nominations at this year's Billboard Music Awards. Find out all the details here

For more news on all things K-pop, click here.

