The Bold Colour That the Coolest K-Pop Idols Are Wearing Now

  • By
    &

by Debby Kwong | Thu., 11 Apr. 2019 1:59 AM

Think red, yellow or orange is a tricky colour to wear? Korean celebrities are taking it to another level with purple!

Ultraviolet may have been the Pantone colour of 2018, but we definitely didn't see many people taking it up with their clothes or accessories. By far, the easiest way to wear purple has to be by using it sparingly as an accent – think socks, a clutch or jewel-toned heels.

But these five celebrities have embraced the show-stopping colour with outstanding pieces of clothing — and they've showed off their sartorial style by pairing purple with pink, red, green and white. From light lilac to deep plums, choose a hue that works with your skin tone and the colour palette you already own.

How to Recreate TWICE's Best Looks Ahead of Their Comeback

Hyun Ah, K-Pop Idols, Purple

Instagram

Hyun Ah

Hyun Ah always makes fashion forward choices, and wore this furry lavender top with crystal embellished netted pants.

Krystal, K-Pop Idols, Purple

Instagram

Krystal

Krystal paired a boxy purple pantsuit with a pastel green shirt and darker green turtleneck.

Na Eun, K-Pop Idols, Purple

Instagram

Na Eun

Na Eun dressed up a mini silk dress with a dramatic furry coat.

Yuna Seo, K-Pop Idols, Purple

Instagram

Yuna Seo

Instead of Barney purple, Yuna Seo opted for a lilac sweatshirt with white denim shorts and dad sneakers.

K-Pop Idols, Purple

Top, $29.90, Zara

SHOP

K-Pop Idols, Purple

Sweatshirt, $55.90, Pull & Bear

SHOP

K-Pop Idols, Purple

Dress, $63, Na-kd

SHOP

K-Pop Idols, Purple

Top, $19.90, Bershka

SHOP

K-Pop Idols, Purple

Blazer, $1,167, Dries van Noten

SHOP

K-Pop Idols, Purple

Pants, $238, Scelsi

SHOP

