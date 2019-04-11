The Bold Colour That the Coolest K-Pop Idols Are Wearing Now

Think red, yellow or orange is a tricky colour to wear? Korean celebrities are taking it to another level with purple!

Ultraviolet may have been the Pantone colour of 2018, but we definitely didn't see many people taking it up with their clothes or accessories. By far, the easiest way to wear purple has to be by using it sparingly as an accent – think socks, a clutch or jewel-toned heels.

But these five celebrities have embraced the show-stopping colour with outstanding pieces of clothing — and they've showed off their sartorial style by pairing purple with pink, red, green and white. From light lilac to deep plums, choose a hue that works with your skin tone and the colour palette you already own.