Roy Kim, Eddy Kim and Choi Jong-Hoon Admit to Taking Illicit Photos

  • By
    &

by Hanan Haddad | Thu., 11 Apr. 2019 2:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Roy Kim, Eddy Kim, Choi Jung-Hoon

Instagram

South Korean singer, Roy Kim and former leader of FT Island, Choi Jong-Hoon were previously booked on charges of filming and spreading illicit videos of women. Another South Korean singer and a popular contestant from Superstar K 4, Eddy Kim has also been embroiled in the aforementioned controversy after he was allegedly discovered to be part of the infamous Kakao Talk group chat organised by Jung Joon-Young

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's provincial special detective division held a press conference today to report the latest updates on the ongoing investigations. The police reported that Choi has admitted to not only distributing five illegal footages of women filmed without consent, but also personally filming one himself. 

Choi will be forwarded to prosecutors for violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes, before a verdict is made. 

Read

Roy Kim is Now An Official Suspect in the Secret Porn Scandal

With regards to Roy Kim and Eddy Kim, the two singers have allegedly admitted to distributing illicit photos of women that they have downloaded from the Internet, via the group chat. However, the two deny personally taking these footage themselves. 

Despite that, the police reported that they too will be forwarded to the prosecutors' office as the distribution of illicit photos goes against South Korean laws. 

Other members of the chatroom such as Seungri are still being investigated by the police. The former member of Big Bang has been booked for the distribution of illegal footage, but police are currently investigating whether Seungri had filmed any footage personally.

The police have yet to make a statement on that front. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Korean Celebrities , Korean singers , Scandal , Seungri , Asia

Trending Stories

Latest News
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Jonas Brothers

Get Ready Because the Jonas Brothers Say They'll "Definitely" Tour This Year

Jane the Virgin

Jane the Virgin's Latest Cliffhanger Creates "Torture For Everyone"

Modern Family

Modern Family Goes A Little Overboard Before Haley and Dylan's Perfect Wedding

Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag, Gunner Pratt, Stephanie Pratt

Heidi Montag Addresses the ''Nasty Comments'' Stephanie Pratt Said About Her

Jana Kramer & Mike Caussin Get Real About Their Marriage

"Survivor": Joe Anglim & Sierra Dawn Thomas Are Engaged

Prince William Falling Out With Prince Harry & Kate Middleton?!

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.