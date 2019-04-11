Roy Kim, Eddy Kim and Choi Jong-Hoon Admit to Taking Illicit Photos

South Korean singer, Roy Kim and former leader of FT Island, Choi Jong-Hoon were previously booked on charges of filming and spreading illicit videos of women. Another South Korean singer and a popular contestant from Superstar K 4, Eddy Kim has also been embroiled in the aforementioned controversy after he was allegedly discovered to be part of the infamous Kakao Talk group chat organised by Jung Joon-Young.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's provincial special detective division held a press conference today to report the latest updates on the ongoing investigations. The police reported that Choi has admitted to not only distributing five illegal footages of women filmed without consent, but also personally filming one himself.

Choi will be forwarded to prosecutors for violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes, before a verdict is made.