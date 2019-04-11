Silky Gets Sassy With Ru in RuPaul's Drag Race Sneak Peek

Silky Nutmeg Ganache hasn't had the most successful string of runway looks lately, and she knows it.

RuPaul also knows it, and in the exclusive clip below, Ru tries to get Silky to understand that she can't just skate by on her personality any longer, especially as this week is a design challenge.

"I'm stepping outside my box once again," Silky says.

"When did you step outside your box?" Ru wonders.

"Last design challenge when I was just too pretty, apparently."

"Uh, bitch, but you were in the bottom," Ru reminds her.

Silky apparently didn't agree with the judges' opinion that her dress was not well sewn (even though you could see her bra above the dress in the back), and she's got a quick answer when Ru wonders who she does think should go home, and you can probably guess who she might name.