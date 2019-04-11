National Pet Day Presents for Pets & Pet Lovers

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., 11 Apr. 2019 3:30 AM
If you're a dog mom or a cat dad or anything in between, your pet is your baby.
You love 'em like your own and you're not ashamed to say it. We could go on and on about how much love these fur babies add to our lives, but you get the picture.
So on a day like today, it's National Pet Day btw, you're allowed to go even more extra than you already do. What do we mean? Celebrate by splurging a little, of course! Maybe your kitty needs a new cat tree to climb (we got it!) Or maybe your pooch deserves brand new dog bed (we got that, too).
Spoil your dog with monthly themed boxes full of goodies they'll love.
This pink carrier is too cute not to buy, period.
Cat moms, get excited over these cute PJs.
Want to know your dog's lineage? Here's how you find out!
We'd have to agree with this dish towel.
Makeup lovers can get in on the holiday, too.
All your baby's bedroom is missing is this luxury dog bed.
Your carryall might as well represent who you are as a person.
We don't have to tell you that cats love, love, love their cat trees.
These would look excellent scattered on your sofa.
This memory foam pillow looks so comfy we might curl up on it too.
This fancy feeder is probably prettier than what you currently have.
Sometimes it's hard for senior cats and dogs to jump up on the bed. This'll help 'em out.
Amen to this tote bag.
We are big PopSocket fans around here. How cute is this paw print?
Sip your morning coffee in this mug that was made for you.
A new litter box is always a smart move.
Mom tip: Decorate your child's feeding space with a fun mat.
We'll just leave this emoji-inspired chew toy right here.
We can't think of a better way to unwind after a long, hard day.
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
