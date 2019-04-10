Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively and More Celebs Join the 2019 Met Gala Committee

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Wed., 10 Apr. 2019 2:55 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jennifer Lopez, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Attention fashion enthusiasts, this news is for you!

It's almost that time of year, where celebrities and designers flock to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for the Met Gala.

It's the Super Bowl of fashion and the larger-than-life gala is right around the corner.

The extremely exclusive, star-studded event kicks off on the first Monday in May, which falls on May 6 this year. Along with its limited guest list and hand-picked co-chairs, the posh party includes a fabulous committee.

This year, Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Serena Williams, and Gucci creative director, Alessandro Michele will co-chair the ultra-luxe Met Ball with Anna Wintour. It's a power group to say the least.

Last year,Amal ClooneyRihanna and Donatella Versace co-chaired the event, which was—you guessed it—epic.

As for the committee? It's comprised of 183 people, and it was revealed today that Bradley CooperBlake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Jared Leto, Katy Perry, Kerry Washington with Nnamdi AsomughaChadwick BosemanLupita Nyong'o, Lena Waithe and Jennifer Lopez (who is paired with fiancé Alex Rodriguez) are part of this year's committee.

Photos

The Best Met Gala Looks Ever

Today, Priyanka Chopra announced that she and her hubby, Nick Jonas, were "honored" to also join the committee for the 2019 Met Gala.

Since the theme for the 2019 Met Gala is "Camp: Notes on Fashion," it only makes sense Vogue's Editor-in-Chief would enlist an array of celebs that push the boundaries.

Lena Waithe, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

For the Master of None co-writer and actress, she gives a hint to The Hollywood Reporter about her ensemble. "I think we might play with color and really lean into the drama."

Like Waithe's description of her possible outfit, fans of the ostentatious event can expect to see kitschy, quirky and theatrical looks on the red carpet.

The exhibition (which also doubles as the theme) takes inspiration from the essay Camp, which was published by Susan Sontag in 1964. The essay describes camp as a genre of fashion that highlights the "love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration... style at the expense of content."

It's an aesthetic and style that leading curator Andrew Bolton says has "cultural resonance" today.

For the 34-year-old writer and producer, she tells THR she wants to "really channel all my foremothers and forefathers from the New York ball scene — they started this." Adding, "It all began with the black queens in inner cities looking for a way to be themselves, and then the culture got co-opted, so I really want to pay tribute to them."

As for what everyone else is set to wear? Fans of the fashion event will have to wait and see come May 6. So mark your calendars and set your alarms.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ 2019 Met Gala , Met Gala , Lady Gaga , Harry Styles , Priyanka Chopra , Serena Williams , Fashion , Style Collective , Style

Trending Stories

Latest News
ESC: Selena Gomez, Coachella 2017

Coachella's Most Iconic Celebrity Outfits From Rihanna to Kendall Jenner

E-Comm: Shop Up to 50% off All Saints Mid Season Sale

Score Up to 50% Off at AllSaints' Midseason Sale

Bucket Hats, K-pop Celebs - thumbnail

This is Every K-Pop Idol’s Favourite Accessory

TWICE, Fashion Trends

How to Recreate TWICE's Best Looks Ahead of Their Comeback

Kacey Musgraves, 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards, ACM Awards

ACM Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Showcases Sexy Punk Rock Style at Family Dinner

Marc Jacobs, Char Defrancesco, wedding

Inside Marc Jacobs and Char Defrancesco's Star-Studded Wedding Reception

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.