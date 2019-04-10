Jesse Williams' Ex Requests $200,000 in Ongoing Divorce Battle

(Photo by Stefanie Keenan/WireImage)
Jesse Williams' divorce battle wages on two years later.
The Grey's Anatomy star originally filed for divorce from his wife of nearly five years, Aryn Drake-Lee, back in April 2017. However, it seems the split is far from legally over because Drake-Lee's lawyers recently filed a request for attorney's fees in Los Angeles court.
According to the court documents obtained by E! News and filed on April 2, Drake-Lee has requested the court order the actor to pay $100,000 to her lawyer and $110,000 for the forensic accounting in this case.
Back in June 2018, the court had ordered Williams to pay $160,000 in fees, including $69,000 for his ex's attorney and $91,000 for the forensic accountant, bringing the actor's total payment toward Drake-Lee's attorney and accountant fees to $270,000 at the time.
"These sums have been dissipated, and in order to prepare for trial 23 and for my part, responding to Petitioner's appeal, additional fees are required," Drake-Lee's attorney said in his declaration in the most recent documents.
At an hourly rate of $700, her attorney estimated his expected costs and remaining balance will amount to $97,699 and has requested $100,000 "or a sum according to proof." Drake-Lee's forensic accountant declared a $21,320 balance and estimated $75,000 to 125,000 in additional accounting fees through trial for the $110,000 requested.
The former couple share a 3-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter. Last June, Williams was ordered to pay $50,629 in child support a month and had been ordered earlier that year to increase his spousal support for Drake-Lee to $50,695 per month.
