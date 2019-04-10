Elizabeth Vargas is Hunting JonBenét's Killer for her new A&E series The Untold Story. In the exclusive clip above, Vargas interviews JonBenét Ramsey's father, John Ramsey, in Utah, and point blank tells him there are still people who believe he, or his son Burke Ramsey or late wife Patsy Ramsey had something to do with his daughter's murder.

"How could they have believed otherwise because that's what they're told. Even if we have a conviction, a confession and this person's in prison, there's going to be 5, 10 percent of the population that still thinks we're guilty. That's a given," Ramsey says in the exclusive preview above.