North West and More Stars Attend JoJo Siwa's Sweet 16 Birthday Party

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., 10 Apr. 2019 7:06 AM
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
It was a sweet night for JoJo Siwa.
While her big 16th birthday is still a month away, the Dance Moms alum and YouTube star got the celebrations started early with a birthday party packed with celebrities.
Famous faces like reality star kids North Westand Penelope Disickwere in attendance, as was fellow YouTuber Colleen Ballinger and Dance Mom Abby Lee Miller.
Judging by the guest list, friends of all ages got to have fun at Siwa's dream soirée, hosted by Nickelodeon. The event will be part of a Nickelodeon special, JoJo's Dream Birthday, set to air on May 18.
There was also no shortage of spectacle and sweet treats as a marching band made its way through the party and guests munched on sweet treats, including cotton candy.
It seems no detail was left behind for the sweet 16 birthday girl.
While the wait is officially on to see exactly what Siwa had in store for the big night, check out the adorable red carpet arrivals in E!'s gallery below:
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
JoJo caught up with her pint-sized reality star fans.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The Dance Moms star was smiling from ear to ear.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The Dane Moms alums posed together with big smiles.
Article continues below
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)
The fellow YouTubers held up peace signs for the cameras.
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
The Fuller House star had a fun night out with her two daughters.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The birthday gal got a hug from Kim Kardashian's famous daughter.
Article continues below
Odette Annable Finally Gets Closure About a Death That's Been On Her Mind for "Years and Years and Years"
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?