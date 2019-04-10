Psy Shares The First Photos Of Artists Under His Agency, P-Nation

As one of the biggest names in K-pop, Psy has paved the way for many South Korean artists to achieve global success. Previously signed with YG Entertainment, Psy was the first South Korean artist to not only be nominated for internationally renowned awards such as the Billboard Music Awards, but he won them as well.

With iconic hits such as 'Gangnam Style' and 'Gentleman', it's not surprise that he eventually parted ways with YG Entertainment to create his own talent management agency, P-Nation.

The 41-year-old rapper and songwriter shared the first artists to sign with his label in a heartwarming set of photos and videos on his social media, featuring Hyun-Ah, E'Dawn and Jessi.