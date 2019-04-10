BTS' Favourite Fashion Brand is Having a Restaurant Pop-Up in Singapore

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Wed., 10 Apr. 2019 3:16 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
BTS, Red Carpet Evolution

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

If you've seen BTS on the red carpet, you'll know that Italian luxury fashion brand Gucci is one of their sartorial staples. But did you know that besides fashion, the luxury brand also has a restaurant run by Michelin-starred chef Massimo Bottura in Firenze?

Well, this just in: The Italian fashion brand is bringing its Gucci Osteria to Singapore for the first time ever!

Running from 1 to 26 May, the restaurant will put down roots at The Arts House Singapore for an "unparalleled gastronomic affair, conceptualised by chef Massimo Bottura and chef Karime Lopez the head chef of Gucci Osteria in Italy," according to a statement. The 60-seater restaurant will be open for both lunch and dinner, where diners can enjoy house signatures such as The Crunchy Part of the Lasagne, Taka Bun and Tostadas.

What's more, the Instagrammability of the surrounds is set to impress, with the walls covered in the Italian fashion brand's iconic Gucci Herbarium wallpaper print.

Read

Which BTS Song Best Describes Your Star Sign?

"We are excited to be able to bring Gucci Osteria to Singapore — a city with a vibrant culinary landscape," said chef Karime Lopez. "At our first international edition, we want to showcase the best of global cuisine, as a country's cuisine is no longer confined to its birthplace — it can always be reinterpreted and refined. The cuisine we are presenting is not just traditional Italian, but rather a cultural expression that resonates with the global diner of today."

Prices start at $128++ for a four-course lunch, $228++ for a seven-course lunch, and $278++ for a seven-course dinner.

Here's what you can expect:

Taka Bun, Gucci Osteria Singapore

Courtesy of Gucci

Taka Bun

Crunchy Part of the Lasagna, Gucci Osteria Singapore

Courtesy of Gucci

Crunchy Part of the Lasagna

Tostada, Gucci Osteria Singapore

Courtesy of Gucci

Tostada

Article continues below

Gucci Osteria Singapore

Courtesy of Gucci

Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura in Firenze

Gucci Osteria Singapore

Courtesy of Gucci

Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura in Firenze

The Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura Singapore Edition will be open from 1 to 26 May 2019 (Closed on Mondays) for both lunch and dinner, at The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane, Singapore 179429.

General ticketing sales open on 20 April 2019, 12pm at savour.sg/gucciosteria

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Asia , Food , Life/Style , Events

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-Comm: Shop Up to 50% off All Saints Mid Season Sale

Score Up to 50% Off at AllSaints' Midseason Sale

E-Comm: National Unicorn Day

It's National Unicorn Day: Shop the Magic!

Miranda Lambert, Academy Of Country Music Awards 2019

Best Beauty at ACM Awards 2019: See Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves and More Winning Looks

E-Comm: Self Tanners Ranked

Best Self-Tanners—Ranked

E-Comm: Animal Print for Festival Season

Leopard, Cheetah and Snake Print Fashion for Festivals

E-Comm: Vans x David Bowie

Vans Honors David Bowie With a Limited Collection

E-Comm: Fenty #SUNSTALKRBRONZER

Fenty Beauty's #SUNSTALKRBRONZER Just Launched

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.