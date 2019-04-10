Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
by Pakkee Tan | Wed., 10 Apr. 2019 3:16 AM
If you've seen BTS on the red carpet, you'll know that Italian luxury fashion brand Gucci is one of their sartorial staples. But did you know that besides fashion, the luxury brand also has a restaurant run by Michelin-starred chef Massimo Bottura in Firenze?
Well, this just in: The Italian fashion brand is bringing its Gucci Osteria to Singapore for the first time ever!
Running from 1 to 26 May, the restaurant will put down roots at The Arts House Singapore for an "unparalleled gastronomic affair, conceptualised by chef Massimo Bottura and chef Karime Lopez — the head chef of Gucci Osteria in Italy," according to a statement. The 60-seater restaurant will be open for both lunch and dinner, where diners can enjoy house signatures such as The Crunchy Part of the Lasagne, Taka Bun and Tostadas.
What's more, the Instagrammability of the surrounds is set to impress, with the walls covered in the Italian fashion brand's iconic Gucci Herbarium wallpaper print.
"We are excited to be able to bring Gucci Osteria to Singapore — a city with a vibrant culinary landscape," said chef Karime Lopez. "At our first international edition, we want to showcase the best of global cuisine, as a country's cuisine is no longer confined to its birthplace — it can always be reinterpreted and refined. The cuisine we are presenting is not just traditional Italian, but rather a cultural expression that resonates with the global diner of today."
Prices start at $128++ for a four-course lunch, $228++ for a seven-course lunch, and $278++ for a seven-course dinner.
The Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura Singapore Edition will be open from 1 to 26 May 2019 (Closed on Mondays) for both lunch and dinner, at The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane, Singapore 179429.
General ticketing sales open on 20 April 2019, 12pm at savour.sg/gucciosteria
