If you've seen BTS on the red carpet, you'll know that Italian luxury fashion brand Gucci is one of their sartorial staples. But did you know that besides fashion, the luxury brand also has a restaurant run by Michelin-starred chef Massimo Bottura in Firenze?

Well, this just in: The Italian fashion brand is bringing its Gucci Osteria to Singapore for the first time ever!

Running from 1 to 26 May, the restaurant will put down roots at The Arts House Singapore for an "unparalleled gastronomic affair, conceptualised by chef Massimo Bottura and chef Karime Lopez — the head chef of Gucci Osteria in Italy," according to a statement. The 60-seater restaurant will be open for both lunch and dinner, where diners can enjoy house signatures such as The Crunchy Part of the Lasagne, Taka Bun and Tostadas.

What's more, the Instagrammability of the surrounds is set to impress, with the walls covered in the Italian fashion brand's iconic Gucci Herbarium wallpaper print.