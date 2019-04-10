BLACKPINK on the Rise of K-Pop & Who They Want to Collaborate With

On their collaboration with Dua Lipa... "It was crazy!" Rosé exclaimed. "So she did reach out to us and we were like, "What?" But we also had a moment where our members went to the concert and met her in person, so that's how she got to know us."

Jennie added, "When we met, she kind of already knew about us, and she was happy to see us when we were already big fans of hers, so after that, in a few months, she reached out saying how about we should make music together. It was just amazing that it all happened. We're very grateful for it."

On the musicians they would like to collaborate with... "I guess it's all kind like, different," said Jennie. "Lisa, do you have anyone you want to collab with?"

"Tyga, maybe," Lisa replied with a laugh.

"She's the hip hop in our group," Rosé explained.

As for Rosé, her dream collaborator would be Halsey! "I covered Halsey's song once at a concert in Japan, and she's commented on a few of my Instagram posts and it like, shocked me. So maybe one day we could get together, and that would be a dream come true because I love her voice; and she seems like the sweetest person ever."

On the rise of K-pop... "We're very thankful for the timing that we're in because everybody is so interested in K-pop right now," said Jennie.

"It's surreal!" Rosé said. "We're kind of moving along but [we're also] like, "Whoa, where is this going?" So to be a part of it, I'm kind of nervous at the same time, but really excited to see how things turn out!"