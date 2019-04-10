BLACKPINK on the Rise of K-Pop & Who They Want to Collaborate With

YouTube
by Pakkee Tan | Wed., 10 Apr. 2019 2:16 AM
It's been less than a week since BLACKPINK made their comeback with their explosive "Kill This Love" EP and music video, but they've already broken several records and are set for a stunning April with their upcoming Coachella performance and appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.
Despite having such a busy schedule ahead of them this month, Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo sat down with Brooke Reese for Apple Music's Beats 1 and gave their first global interview since the release of "Kill This Love".
The quartet talks about their experience working with Dua Lipa, the rise of K-pop (and their role in it) and the musicians they would love to collaborate with.
On their collaboration with Dua Lipa... "It was crazy!" Rosé exclaimed. "So she did reach out to us and we were like, "What?" But we also had a moment where our members went to the concert and met her in person, so that's how she got to know us."
Jennie added, "When we met, she kind of already knew about us, and she was happy to see us when we were already big fans of hers, so after that, in a few months, she reached out saying how about we should make music together. It was just amazing that it all happened. We're very grateful for it."
On the musicians they would like to collaborate with... "I guess it's all kind like, different," said Jennie. "Lisa, do you have anyone you want to collab with?"
"Tyga, maybe," Lisa replied with a laugh.
"She's the hip hop in our group," Rosé explained.
As for Rosé, her dream collaborator would be Halsey! "I covered Halsey's song once at a concert in Japan, and she's commented on a few of my Instagram posts and it like, shocked me. So maybe one day we could get together, and that would be a dream come true because I love her voice; and she seems like the sweetest person ever."
On the rise of K-pop... "We're very thankful for the timing that we're in because everybody is so interested in K-pop right now," said Jennie.
"It's surreal!" Rosé said. "We're kind of moving along but [we're also] like, "Whoa, where is this going?" So to be a part of it, I'm kind of nervous at the same time, but really excited to see how things turn out!"
The full BLACKPINK special will go live on Beats 1 on Apple Music today at 2pm Singapore time, with an encore at 11pm tonight.
