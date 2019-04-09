10 Things You Didn’t Know About Prince Mateen of Brunei

From his genetic pedigree to his academic pedigree, and everywhere in between, here are ten reasons that make this strapping royal 27-year-old a full time modern monarch, and a part time heartbreaker.

The 10th son of His Majesty Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei, His Royal Highness Prince Abdul Mateen is the whole package — in every sense of the word.

Instagram 1. HE WEARS ONLY SAVILE ROW'S FINEST If a shining silver armour is the outfit of choice for the princes of yore, then a sharp, three piece, Savile Row suit is exactly what Prince Mateen will save the day in; in today's age of Instagram. And boy, does His Royal Highness wear the hell out of those bespoke creations! A frequent patron of the tailor shops along the famed street in west London, Prince Mateen owns an enviable wardrobe of quality British tailoring, and is often spotted looking dapper in them.

Instagram 2. HE IS A GIFTED EQUESTRIAN There's nothing quite like a gallant prince on his mighty steed is there? Especially when he looks as good as Prince Mateen does on his string of sport horses! A gifted equestrian, His Royal Highness often cuts an elegant and refined image on and off the horse. Pictured here, a very wet Prince Mateen is seen riding one of his favourite horses at the beach. And thus proving that His Royal Highness' body is built for all kinds of suits — from three piece to birthday. May the internet never delete this image.

Instagram 3. HE IS A CHAMPION POLO PLAYER Often posting pictures of countless gameplays and winning trophies, it should come as no surprise that Prince Mateen is a great fan of polo – the sport of kings. His Royal Highness owes his Adonis-like physique to eating healthy, working out and participating in polo. And so great is the Prince at his game that in 2017, His Royal Highness represented his country in the Southeast Asian Games.

Instagram 4. HE IS AN ANIMAL LOVER In the unlikely event that you haven't already fallen head over heels for Prince Mateen (or question is, how even??), this adorable penchant of His Royal Highness will definitely seal the deal. Littered all over his social media are pictures of the young monarch's exotic house pets — from rare ocelots to white tiger cubs! Is His Royal Highness ready to pick a bride? Because we are so ready to live out our wildest Princess Jasmine fantasy and name our pet tiger Rajah!

Instagram 5. HE IS A DECORATED SOLDIER Graduating as a Second Lieutenant from the commissioning officer course at the prestigious Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, in the United Kingdom, Prince Mateen is a well decorated soldier and holds a high rank in the Royal Brunei Armed Forces.

Instagram 6. HE IS THE SEXIEST SCHOLAR LONDON HAS EVER SEEN Prince Mateen has it all. Boasting both genetic and academic pedigree, His Royal Highness is quite simply the sexiest scholar the English capital has ever seen. Having completed his undergraduate programme at the esteemed King's College London, Prince Mateen graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in International Politics in the summer of 2014. And in 2016, His Royal Highness was awarded with a Master of Arts in International Studies and Diplomacy after completing his postgraduate course at the equally distinguished School of Oriental and African Studies from the University of London. Sexy and smart, he is the perfect candidate to bring home and meet our parents.

Instagram 7. HE IS A SPEED DEMON Having access to His Majesty Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah's expansive (also read: expensive) garage of vintage and contemporary Ferraris (amongst others) at a young age, Prince Mateen is an avid fan of fast cars and a proper speed demon. A constant attendee of the annual Singapore F1 Night Race, His Royal Highness was also recently in town to see watch the race and celebrate his best mates' birthday.

Instagram 8. HE CAN FLY Defying gravity, Prince Mateen's need for speed makes him airborne and takes His Royal Highness to the skies as well. Piloting both fighter jets and, now, helicopters, the young Prince was recently awarded the RAF Wing Badge by his father, His Majesty Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, after qualifying as a helicopter pilot in the Defence Helicopter Flying School at RAF Shawbury in the United Kingdom.

Instagram 9. HE IS A TOTAL MUMMY'S BOY Athletic good looks and academia aside, Prince Mateen is also an in credibly loving and filial son, who often posts pictures of his mother Puan Mariam binti Abdul Aziz. His Royal Highness also constantly appears in public with Her Ladyship at official functions.

