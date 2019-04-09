Taylor Swift Is a Fan's ''Magical Fairy Godmother'' After She Sends Her Thoughtful Gifts in the Hospital

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., 9 Apr. 2019 6:47 PM

Taylor Swift just made a fan's day after sending her a beautiful bouquet of flowers and a handwritten note.

Lindsay Sizemore is recovering from a "bad car accident" injury that left her with a neck brace and arm and leg casts.

"i finally stopped crying long enough to post that taylor swift just sent me flowers and a handwritten note," Sizemore shares on Twitter, along with several photos of her gifts from the 29-year-old star. "im still in complete utter shock."

Of the surprise gifts Swift sent over, the fan tells E! News "it was the sweetest thing ever."

"I never in a million years expected to receive flowers from her. I don't know how she even knew of me or me being in a neck brace or a bad car accident," Lindsay expresses. "She's like a magical fairy godmother."

Adding, "She has eased the pain of a broken leg, neck, back, finger and 11 ribs."

Taylor Swift Donates $113,000 to Tennessee LGBTQ Rights Organization

For Sizemore, she feels these thoughtful gifts from the "Shake It Off" singer-songwriter were "much needed."

"It brightened my entire life and it was much needed in such a dark time. I feel so blessed," she says.

In fact, she tells E! News this isn't the first time Swift has "helped" her.

"She has helped me so much through the past 11 years with her music. She's helped me through heartbreaks, when my world had fallen apart and she's also made good days better with her music."

This isn't the only kind gesture Taylor has done in 2019. 

Just this week, the 29-year-old pop star donated $113,000 to the LGBTQ organization, Tennessee Equality Project (TEP). Along with her donation, she sent a handwritten note, where she said she was "inspired by the work" they do.

Basically, Taylor FTW!

Reporting by Spencer Lubitz

