Nipsey Hussle's family is finding peace a week after his death.

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, the loved ones of the famed rapper, whose birth name is Ermias Joseph Asghedom, are revealing how they are feeling over a week after his unexpected death.

His girlfriend, Lauren London, continues to mourn his death, but tells the publication, "I'm going to keep my head high and always represent for my king to the fullest." She adds that she will always remember the rapper, who she dated for nearly six years, as the most upstanding man.

"He was a protector and wanted us to be our best at all times," Lauren says. "He was a truth seeker and truth speaker... He loved his kids. He was a family man. His family came first."

Meanwhile, his mother and father seem to have already come to terms with his death, despite the horrific nature of his killing. His mother, Angelique Smith, even says she is at "perfect peace."