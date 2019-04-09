Elisabeth Moss Clarifies Her Beliefs as a Scientologist

When it comes to beliefs, Elisabeth Mosscan only address her own.

The Handmaid's Tale star doesn't often publicly discuss being a Scientologist at length, but in a recent interview with The Daily Beast, Moss was asked about being a member of the Church of Scientology and the criticisms she's faced as a result, particularly in light of her famous roles.

In answering, she highlighted her belief in the freedom of speech.

"It's a complicated thing because the things that I believe in, I can only speak to my personal experience and my personal beliefs. One of the things I believe in is freedom of speech. I believe we as humans should be able to critique things. I believe in freedom of the press. I believe in people being able to speak their own opinions. I don't ever want to take that away from anybody, because that actually is very important to me," she told The Daily Beast.