Lori Loughlin faces new legal trouble amid the college cheating scandal.

The Fuller House star, who last month was charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, has now been charged in a second superseding indictment with conspiring to commit fraud and money laundering. Loughlin, 54, and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, 55, are among 16 parents involved in the scandal who are now facing the additional charge.

"Sixteen parents involved in the college admissions scandal were charged today in Boston in a second superseding indictment with conspiring to commit fraud and money laundering in connection with a scheme to use bribery to cheat on college entrance exams and to facilitate their children's admission to selective colleges and universities as purported athletic recruits," a press release announced on Tuesday.