"I have been glued to the show and to think I'm now joining this incredibly talented acting family is surreal," Corrin said in a statement released by Netflix. "Princess Diana was an icon and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring. To explore her through Peter Morgan 's writing is the most exceptional opportunity and I will strive to do her justice!"

Emma Corrin will play Lady Diana Spencer in Netflix's royal drama. Corrin will first appear in season four of The Crown, which is scheduled to begin filming later in 2019. The Crown season three, which does not have a premiere date yet, is the first to feature a new cast and jump forward in time.

Emma Corrin will play Lady Diana Spencer in The Crown Season Four. Filming will begin later this year. pic.twitter.com/kJM6eZlqeY

"Emma is a brilliant talent who immediately captivated us when she came in for the part of Diana Spencer. As well as having the innocence and beauty of a young Diana, she also has, in abundance, the range and complexity to portray an extraordinary woman who went from anonymous teenager to becoming the most iconic woman of her generation," The Crown creator Peter Morgan told The Hollywood Reporter .

Corrin's a relative newcomer. Her credits include Alex's Dream, a short film, an episode of Grantchester and the upcoming Misbehaviour.

The Crown tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and her royal family. Claire Foy played the royal in the first two seasons and won an Emmy for her portrayal. Oscar winner Olivia Colman will play the monarch in seasons three and four. The season three cast also includes Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip , and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret .

Getty Images Margaret Thatcher Actress Gillian Anderson is poised to play the Iron Lady in upcoming seasons of The Crown, according to multiple outlets. Netflix has yet to comment on Anderson's possible role as the former British prime minister. As it stands, it's unclear if The Crown's Thatcher character will appear in both seasons three and four of the critically-acclaimed drama.

Getty Images Queen Mother Marion Bailey will take over the role of the Queen Mother from Victoria Hamilton. "Wonderful to be joining The Crown. It's a brilliant show and we have tough act to follow but what a gift to be playing the fascinating and greatly loved Queen Mother. Thrilled to be on board and working with such a top notch team," Bailey said in a statement.

Jeremy Fletcher/Getty Images, David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images Prince Charles Viewers saw a young Prince Charles in The Crown season two, but that changes with a time jump. "I am thrilled to be joining the firm for the next installment of The Crown. Seasons three and four will follow some of the most turbulent events in the Prince of Wales's life and our national story and I'm excited to be bringing to life the man in the midst of it all. I'm very aware it's a formidably talented family to be joining, but reliably informed I have the ears for the part and will fit right in," Josh O'Connor said in a statement. His other credits include Peaky Blinders, Ripper Street and Florence Foster Jenkins.

Article continues below

Shutterstock; Getty Images Prime Minister Harold Wilson There's a new prime minister when The Crown jumps ahead some years for season three. Jason Watkins is playing Prime Minister Harold Wilson. "I am delighted to become part of this exceptional show. Harold Wilson is a significant and fascinating character in our history. So looking forward to bringing him to life, through a decade that transformed us culturally and politically. And excited to be working so closely with Olivia and the whole team," he in a statement. Watkins' other credits include Taboo, A Very English Scandal and Being Human.

Tim Graham/Getty Images, Jesse Grant/Getty Images for AMC Prince Philip Doctor Who star Matt Smith played Prince Philip in the first two seasons of The Crown. Outlander's Tobias Menzies is taking over the role for the upcoming third season. "I'm thrilled to be joining the new cast of The Crown and to be working with Olivia Colman again. I look forward to becoming her 'liege man of life and limb,'" he said in a statement. In addition to Outlander, Menzies' credits include The Night Manager opposite Colman, Game of Thrones, Catastrophe and the British Getting On.

Shutterstock; Getty Images Princess Anne Call the Midwife veteran Erin Doherty is reportedly playing Princess Anne, daughter of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. In addition to Call the Midwife, Doherty is in the Les Misérables miniseries.

Article continues below

Getty Images Princess Margaret Vanessa Kirby played Princess Margaret in the first two seasons of the royal drama. Helena Bonham Carter met with Kirby before her participation was confirmed. "I'm not sure which I'm more terrified about—doing justice to the real Princess Margaret or following in the shoes of Vanessa Kirby," Bonham Carter said in a statement. "The only thing I can guarantee is that I'll be shorter than Vanessa." Bonham Carter's credits include the Harry Potter film series, Ocean's Eight and The King's Speech.

Getty Images Antony Armstrong-Jones Matthew Goode played the character of Antony Armstrong-Jones, Lord Snowdon, in the second season. Ben Daniels of Jesus Christ Superstar Live, House of Cards and The Exorcist fame, will play the part in season three. "After being glued to the first two seasons of The Crown I am beyond thrilled to be joining the cast of this incredible piece of television," Daniels said in a statement. "Snowdon was such a dynamic and complex man, I'm really looking forward to playing him."

Getty Images Queen Elizabeth Claire Foy is handing over the crown to Olivia Colman for the third season. "I'm so thrilled to be part of The Crown, I was utterly gripped watching it, a proper ‘Just one more' feeling," Colman said in a statement. "I think Claire Foy is an absolute genius, she's an incredibly hard act to follow, I'm basically going to rewatch every episode and copy her!" Colman won a Golden Globe for The Night Manager and has appeared in numerous other projects including Peep Show, Fleabag and Murder on the Orient Express.

Article continues below