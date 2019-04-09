Watch the Avengers Summarize the Last Movie as a Children's Book

YouTube
by Elyse Dupre | Tue., 9 Apr. 2019 9:02 AM
Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26; however, some fans might need a refresher on where our heroes left off.
The last time we saw the team was in Avengers: Infinity War. Thanos (Josh Brolin) had obtained all six Infinity Stones, giving him the power to destroy half of the universe's population with a snap of his fingers. Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) were just some of the characters who instantly turned into dust.
While the bleak ending was hard for all fans to witness, it was especially tough for some little ones. So on Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Evans (Captain America), Don Cheadle (War Machine) and Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) gave a kid friendly explanation of the last film by describing it through a children's book. The name of this new read? Twas the Mad Titan Thanos.
"He had six stones in all—reality, mind, and soul. Space, power and time. He completed his goal," Ruffalo read. "What a naughty boy!"
Hemsworth then explained the villain headed to Wakanda to show off his newly acquired stones. While Ruffalo claimed the Avengers stood strong and yelled "we gotcha," he said Thanos then "tore through them like discount pinatas." The heroes then claimed Thor tried to fight off Thanos but blew his chance. At this point, Ruffalo forgot about the kid friendly language.
"F—k Thor," he said.
As the heroes told the rest of the grim tale, they made jokes about the less-than-stellar rhyme schemes and the book's illustrations.
Watch the video to hear the stars tell the story.
