Ariana Grande Is Trademarking "Thank U, Next"

Ariana Grande is taking "Thank U, Next" all the way to the bank.

Following the massive success of the song and album of the same name, E! News has confirmed that the 25-year-old Grammy winner has submitted an application to trademark the phrase "Ariana Grande Thank U, Next." The application, filed on April 2 and obtained by E! News, shows that Grande hopes to use the phrase for products such as perfume, cologne, body lotions, bath gels, shower gels, body scrubs, body powders and body mist.

So, it seems like Arianators might be getting a line of products from their fave artist in the near future.