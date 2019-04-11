5 of the Coolest '80s Trends K-pop Idols Are Reviving

While it's hard to believe that 1980 was nearly 40 years ago, it looks like the era of maximalism is not over yet in 2019. If we have to define ‘80s fashion, we can't stop thinking about a flash of neon, gigantic mutton sleeves, blinding metallic dresses, shoulder-baring garments and heavy fringe jackets. Given that our parents wore them eons ago, it looks like the K-pop stars are starting to wear them again. No matter how much it is easy to hate ‘80s fashion, let's give kudos to the celebrities who pull it off best!

Instagram THEN: Princess Diana Mutton Sleeves If there was one person who single-handedly launched the trend, it was no other than Princess Diana, whose infamous Elizabeth Emanuel white wedding dress birthed an era. Years after the wedding, the late royal continuously wore tops and dresses with poufy sleeves throughout the rest of the decade.

Instagram Jessica Jung The popstar turned designer wears head to toe Chloé. While she ain't no royal, she's got the regal spirit and style like Princess Diana.

Instagram Jisoo, Blackpink Is it 2019 or is it 1989? Taken on a film camera, Jisoo's #tbt-inspired post is making us want to copy this entire aesthetic ASAP.

Article continues below

Instagram Lee Sung-Kyung Albeit a little more shorter than the exaggerated mutton sleeves of the ‘80s, we love how the actress makes it modern with this electric blue satin dress.

Instagram IU Metallic, holographic AND leg o'mutton? This top doesn't get any more meta than the decade it's inspired by.

Instagram Seohyun, SNSD Fit like a queen and made for the pop princess, we almost dropped our jaws when we saw this look.

Article continues below

Instagram THEN: Jon Bon Jovi Fringe Jackets We had to live on every prayer in the hopes that some questionable outfit combos won't come back. (Thank you, next Spandex and studded leather!) However, if there is one trend we truly loved from the era of Sunset Strip sleaze, it's fringed leather jackets. Famously sported by almost every guy in rock bands, we love how Jon Bon Jovi adds in clean cut bad boy sex appeal.

Instagram Lee Harin Sporting a vintage fringe vest with a graphic tee and opaque tiny sunglasses, we are literally obsessing over this edgy combo.

Instagram Krystal, f(x) Although the oversized silhouette has a masculine rock ‘n roll vibe, we dig Krystal Jung's laid back, yet feminine approach with loose waves and "no makeup" makeup.

Article continues below

Instagram G-Dragon, Big Bang Given that he posts once in a blue moon, we're still thirsting over his lipstick red fringe jacket nearly a year later.

Instagram Hyoyeon, SNSD Not in the mood to dress up at a party? Channel the ex-popstar turned DJ in this Boomberangable blinged up distressed denim jacket. Hit it out with a bang by adding XL earrings and animal print, too.

Instagram THEN: Madonna Neon The Material Girl took fashion to a whole new level during her "Like A Virgin" phase, where she never went anywhere without her signature "Boy Toy" belt, rosaries and stacks of bracelets. Before any phone-toting influencer wore a bralette in public, Madonna did it first by using it as a base under her lacy neon lime green cropped tee.

Article continues below

Instagram ITZY With the contemporary streetwear vibe that's popping all over the stage, we're totally feeling Itzy's matchy matchy combo of checkerboard prints and highlighter yellow.

Instagram Hyun-Ah Dressed by Ssul, the neon yellow shirt is FAR from extra. In fact, we'd kill to wear this combo everyday!

Instagram Sandara Park No matter how bright it is, our sunglasses don't offer us any protection when it comes to Sandara's ultra colourful sneakers.

Article continues below

Instagram CL This outfit is so bad (in a good way!) that it's bound to stop traffic. Can we please get an extra can of Dr. Pepper, please?

Instagram Rosé, Blackpink In theory, mixing one too many statements in a single outfit spells fashion victim. However, we'll give her an exception as we can't get over her feisty combo of Versace, neon red and layered gold necklaces.

Instagram THEN: Whitney Houston One Shoulder Tops/Dresses Despite it being known as the Carrie Bradshaw dress, Whitney Houston actually wore it first on the cover of LIFE in 1987. Designed by Eugene Alexander, the dramatic hibiscus flowers and body-hugging silhouette is just as extra today as it was then.

Article continues below

Instagram Jennie, Blackpink If you don't have a one-shoulder top, take a cue from Jennie. Styling her vintage Chanel sweatshirt a la Jennifer Beals in Flashdance, we love how this shoulder-baring variation is flirty, yet demure.

Instagram Taeyeon, SNSD Oversized sleeve? Check. Graffiti-inspired print? Check. Thigh-grazing hemline? Check. Last but not least, does it only have one-shoulder? Major check!

Instagram Lisa, Blackpink Cutouts, sequins and one-shoulder do not belong in the same sentence; however, Lisa proves that the impossible is absolutely possible! Trust us, you want to save this on your Insta ASAP.

Article continues below

Instagram Minzy Sizzling in Swarovski and Sandro, we're drooling over her contemporary spin on early ‘80s fashion.

Instagram THEN: Joan Collins and Linda Evans in Dynasty Metallic Dress We don't condone living in sin, but we aspire to live and dress lavishly like the Carringtons. While oversized angular shoulder pads and wallpaper florals might seem dated in today's fashion, we can't help but to thirst over this lethally seductive combo of extra shine and body-hugging silhouettes!

Instagram Jisoo, Blackpink Blinged up, fingertip-sweeping and all buttoned up, Jisoo's dress is bound to break the internet. Although this party-ready combo is only meant for the stage, we can actually rock it IRL with a white tee underneath!

Article continues below

Instagram Sulli Although this is more of a Romy and Michele-inspired outfit, we can't over the fact that this classic cobalt hue reminds us of the dresses that our mothers used to wear at parties.