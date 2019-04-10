Japan's Most Famous Feline Gets a New Fashion Collection

by Pakkee Tan | Wed., 10 Apr. 2019 11:58 PM

Look to the stars! Italian fashion brand Furla and Japan's most famous feline, Hello Kitty, are back for another stellar collaboration and this time, they're taking it to the stratosphere.

After the success of last year's collaboration, the two iconic brands are back with another special collection — and this time, they've got company. In addition to Hello Kitty, another famous character, My Melody, is joining the lineup for this year's products. Across bags and accessories, the two famous characters take a trip to outer space — whether it's sitting on Saturn's rings, playing hide and seek behind planets, or taking to the skies aboard a rocket ship.

The lineup of products include Furla's signature crossbody bag, the Metropolis, available in a small size in Ares calfskin leather, and a mini size in saffiano leather. The visages of Hello Kitty and My Melody have also been fashioned onto the Metropolis itself, with three dimensional elements, such as small bow embellishment, completing the look. Fabric bands that come in the three specially designed prints will be available for shoppers to customise their bags too.

The Furla and Hello Kitty collection will be available in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore and Australia from 15 April 2019, and worldwide from early May 2019.

Furla x Hello Kitty

Furla x Hello Kitty

Furla x Hello Kitty

Furla x Hello Kitty

Furla x Hello Kitty

Furla x Hello Kitty

Furla x Hello Kitty

Furla x Hello Kitty

Furla x Hello Kitty

Furla x Hello Kitty

Furla x Hello Kitty

Furla x Hello Kitty

Furla x Hello Kitty

Furla x Hello Kitty

TAGS/ Asia , Fashion , Shopping

