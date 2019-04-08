Korean Girl Group TWICE Announces Their First World Tour

Are you all ready to Dance the Night Away with TWICE? Trick question: The only answer is Yes or Yes!

That's right, the nine member girl group has officially announced their world tour. Taking to Twitter yesterday, the girl group sent ONCEs (their fans) into a frenzy after revealing their show dates in different cities around the world.

Kicking off their 2019 world tour in Seoul on 25 and 26 May, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu will then head to Southeast Asia, hitting up Bangkok, Manila and Singapore, before heading stateside to Los Angeles, Mexico, Newark, and Chicago. Their final stop will be in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on 17 August. Just last year, TWICE's Fantasy Park Malaysia Concert was cancelled over safety concerns, so this is welcome news for Malaysian fans.