Suzy Bae Pens a Heartfelt Letter to Her Fans After Leaving JYP

Former Miss A member Suzy Bae announced her departure from JYP Entertainment after nine years with the company recently. The 24-year-old singer and actress made her debut under JYP in a four-member girl group called Miss A and has remained in the agency ever since.

This is the first time Suzy has chosen to not renew her exclusive contract with JYP and signed with Management SOOP, which manages top stars such as Gong Yoo.

After the announcement was made, many fans expressed support as well as concern on Suzy's major career move. Yesterday, Suzy took to Instagram to address her fans' concerns while also making a statement on her agency move, making it more official.