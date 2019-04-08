Suzy Bae Pens a Heartfelt Letter to Her Fans After Leaving JYP

VCG/VCG via Getty Images
by Hanan Haddad | Mon., 8 Apr. 2019 11:39 PM
Former Miss A member Suzy Bae announced her departure from JYP Entertainment after nine years with the company recently. The 24-year-old singer and actress made her debut under JYP in a four-member girl group called Miss A and has remained in the agency ever since.
This is the first time Suzy has chosen to not renew her exclusive contract with JYP and signed with Management SOOP, which manages top stars such as Gong Yoo.
After the announcement was made, many fans expressed support as well as concern on Suzy's major career move. Yesterday, Suzy took to Instagram to address her fans' concerns while also making a statement on her agency move, making it more official.
The caption reads:
"Hello. This is Suzy.
Following the expiration of my contract with JYP, the agency I've been with since debut, I will be joining my new agency Management SOOP starting today.
All of the glorious moments I spent with JYP—from the time I was a trainee until now, nine years after my debut—are coursing through my mind.
Although I am starting anew in a new place today, I sincerely thank all the JYP staff that supported me for nine years. I also thank my fans for cheering me on.
I'll work hard to perform well at Management SOOP, the agency I'll be working with from now on."
Suzy's contract with JYP ended on 31 March and she has started her journey with Management SOOP.
We wish Suzy all the best in all her future endeavours!
