All the Korean Celebrities Who Donated to the Gangwon Wildfire

by Hanan Haddad | Tue., 9 Apr. 2019 9:37 PM
On 4 April, a devastating wildfire spread through the Gangwon province in South Korea. Spring is a season where areas of South Korea are prone to wildfires due to the dry air and arid climate. However, the wildfire that broke out recently in the Gangwon was particularly destructive and one of the worst the country has experienced in a long time.
The fire reportedly ravaged over 400 homes, 900 livestock facilities and destroyed 530 hectares of forests. More than 720 people have been displaced by the natural disaster with several injured and one person dead.
The catastrophic event had South Koreans banding together to help the victims. Several celebrities stepped up to the plate and placed donations to aid the people who were affected by the fires as well as the government to rebuild areas that have been scorched by the deadly wildfires.
Here are the celebrities who went above and beyond in the face of a national disaster.
Doctor Stranger's Kang So-Ra donated 30 million won (approximately $26,263) to the victims of the fire.
Member of OG K-pop boy group Shinhwa, Kim Dong-Wan donated 30 million won (approximately $26,263).
Signal's Lee Je-Hoon donated 30 million won (approximately $26,263).
JYJ's Jae-Joong donated 10 million won (about $8700).
Former member of K-pop girl group SISTAR, Soyou donated 10 million won (about $8700) to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association.
Former member of the now-disbanded South Korean girl group I.O.I turned soloist, Chungha donated 10 million won (about $8700) to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association.
Member of JYP Entertainment's 2PM and actor, Lee Jun-Ho donated 30 million won (approximately $26,263).
Singer and former member of K-pop boy band Wanna One, Kang Daniel donated 30 million won (approximately $26,263).
Top hallyu star and award-winning actor, So Ji-Sub donated 50 million won (about $43,900) to the non-profit organization Good Neighbours.
A member of one of the top K-pop girl group Girl's Generation, Yuri donated 10 million won (about $8700) to the Community Chest of Korea.
Girl's Generation's maknae, Seohyun donated 10 million won (about $8700) to the victims.
46-year-old veteran actor, Lee Jung-Jae donated 50 million won (about $43,900).
South Korean trot singer, Hong Jin-Young donated 50 million won (about $43,900) to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association.
Olympic medal winner and iconic figure skater, Kim Yuna donated 50 million won (about $43,900) to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association.
Members of popular boy band iKON, Chan-Woo and Jin-Hwan donated 10 million won (approximately $8,748) each.
Former member of K-pop boy band Z:EA and actor Kwang-Hee donated 20 million won (approximately $17,494).
Shining Inheritance's Han Hyo-Joo made a donation of 20 million won (approximately $17,494) towards the victims.
Even though he is currently on mandatory military service, CNBLUE's Jung Yong-Hwa donated 20 million won (approximately $17,494).
South Korea's top model and host of popular Korean variety programme I Live Alone, Han Hye-Jin donated 30 million won (approximately $26,242).
Pinocchio's Park Shin-Hye donated 30 million won (approximately $26,242) to the victims of the fire.
One of the biggest hosts in South Korea, Yoo Jae-Suk made a donation of 50 million won (approximately $43,745).
Former Miss A member and popular actress, Suzy Bae donated 100 million won (approximately $87,491) to the Hope Bridge Disaster Relief Association.
19-year-old actress, Kim Yoo-Jung donated 10 million won (approximately $8,793).
Former T-ara member Hyomin, delivered supplies such as water, instant noodles and instant rice to Toseongmyeon Welfare Centre. "I sent relief supplies thinking that it would best to directly help on the scene," she said.
A member of K-pop mega group Super Junior, Kim Hee-Chul donated 30 million won (approximately $26,374) to the Community Chest of Korea towards the relief operations in the affected area.
One of K-pop's biggest soloist, IU donated 100 million won (approximately $87,912) to the Green Umbrella Children's Foundation who were helping children affected by the wildfires.
Singer and song-writer, K.Will donated 20 million won (approximately $17,585) to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association.
31-year-old veteran actor, Jung Il-Woo donated 20 million won (approximately $17,585) to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association.
Popular South Korea actor, Nam Joo-Hyuk donated 30 million won (approximately $26,374).
Hallyu star, Song Joong-Ki donated 30 million won (approximately $26,374).
Temperature of Love's Jo Bo-Ah donated 20 million won (approximately $17,460).
South Korean actress, Kim Go-Eun donated 20 million won (approximately $17,460).
The cast of The Fiery Priest donated 30 million won (approximately $26,190) collectively.
Bassist of K-pop boy band CNBLUE, Lee Jung-Shin donated 10 million won (approximately $8,730) via his parents as he is currently serving mandatory military service.
Former member of popular girl group, Wonder Girls and actress, So-Hee donated 10 million won (approximately $8,730).
Highlight's Lee Gi-Kwang donated a total of 10 million won (approximately $8,730) for the cause.
Chansung, a member of JYP Entertainment's 2PM donated 100 million won (approximately $87,300) to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association.
51-year-old veteran actor, Cha In-Pyo and his wife, Shin Ae-Ra (who is also an actress) donated 100 million won (approximately $87,300) to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo, Lee Sung-Kyung donated 50 million won (approximately $43,650) to the victims of the wildfire in Gangwon Province.
One of the top actors in South Korea, Jung Woo-Sung donated 50 million won (approximately $43,650) towards victims of the fire.
The dashing Criminal Minds actor who is of Korean descent donated 50 million won (approximately $43,650) to the Community Chest of Korea.
One of the biggest K-pop girl groups today, each member of Blackpink donated 10 million won (approximately $8800) each to Hope Bridge Association of National Disaster Relief.
