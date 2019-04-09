All the Korean Celebrities Who Donated to the Gangwon Wildfire

On 4 April, a devastating wildfire spread through the Gangwon province in South Korea. Spring is a season where areas of South Korea are prone to wildfires due to the dry air and arid climate. However, the wildfire that broke out recently in the Gangwon was particularly destructive and one of the worst the country has experienced in a long time.

The fire reportedly ravaged over 400 homes, 900 livestock facilities and destroyed 530 hectares of forests. More than 720 people have been displaced by the natural disaster with several injured and one person dead.

The catastrophic event had South Koreans banding together to help the victims. Several celebrities stepped up to the plate and placed donations to aid the people who were affected by the fires as well as the government to rebuild areas that have been scorched by the deadly wildfires.

Here are the celebrities who went above and beyond in the face of a national disaster.