All the Korean Celebrities Who Donated to the Gangwon Wildfire

  • By
    &

by Hanan Haddad | Tue., 9 Apr. 2019 9:37 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Korean Celebrities

Getty Images

On 4 April, a devastating wildfire spread through the Gangwon province in South Korea. Spring is a season where areas of South Korea are prone to wildfires due to the dry air and arid climate. However, the wildfire that broke out recently in the Gangwon was particularly destructive and one of the worst the country has experienced in a long time. 

The fire reportedly ravaged over 400 homes, 900 livestock facilities and destroyed 530 hectares of forests. More than 720 people have been displaced by the natural disaster with several injured and one person dead. 

The catastrophic event had South Koreans banding together to help the victims. Several celebrities stepped up to the plate and placed donations to aid the people who were affected by the fires as well as the government to rebuild areas that have been scorched by the deadly wildfires. 

Here are the celebrities who went above and beyond in the face of a national disaster. 

Read

The Korean Celeb's Guide to Taking a Great Selfie

Kang So-Ra

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Kang So-Ra

Doctor Stranger's Kang So-Ra donated 30 million won (approximately $26,263) to the victims of the fire. 

Kim Dong-Wan, Shinhwa

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

KIm Dong-Wan (Shinhwa)

Member of OG K-pop boy group Shinhwa, Kim Dong-Wan donated 30 million won (approximately $26,263).

Lee Je-Hoon

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Lee Je-Hoon

Signal's Lee Je-Hoon donated 30 million won (approximately $26,263).

Article continues below

Kim Jae-Joong

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Kim Jae-Joong

JYJ's Jae-Joong donated 10 million won (about $8700). 

Soyou, SISTAR

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Soyou

Former member of K-pop girl group SISTAR, Soyou donated 10 million won (about $8700) to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association. 

Chungha

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Chungha

Former member of the now-disbanded South Korean girl group I.O.I turned soloist, Chungha donated 10 million won (about $8700) to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association. 

Article continues below

Lee Jun-Ho, 2PM

Choi Soo-Young/Multi-Bits via Getty Images

Junho (2PM)

Member of JYP Entertainment's 2PM and actor, Lee Jun-Ho donated 30 million won (approximately $26,263).

Kang Daniel, MAMA 2018

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Kang Daniel

Singer and former member of K-pop boy band Wanna One, Kang Daniel donated 30 million won (approximately $26,263). 

So Ji-Sub

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

So Ji-Sub

Top hallyu star and award-winning actor, So Ji-Sub donated 50 million won (about $43,900) to the non-profit organization Good Neighbours.

Article continues below

Yuri, Girl's Generation

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Yuri (Girl's Generation)

A member of one of the top K-pop girl group Girl's Generation, Yuri donated 10 million won (about $8700) to the Community Chest of Korea. 

Seohyun, SNSD

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Seohyun (Girl's Generation)

Girl's Generation's maknae, Seohyun donated 10 million won (about $8700) to the victims. 

Lee Jung-Jae

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Lee Jung-Jae

46-year-old veteran actor, Lee Jung-Jae donated 50 million won (about $43,900).

Article continues below

Hong Jin-Young

Twitter

Hong Jin-Young

South Korean trot singer, Hong Jin-Young donated 50 million won (about $43,900) to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association.

Kim Yuna

BorjaB.Hojas/COOLMedia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Kim Yuna

Olympic medal winner and iconic figure skater, Kim Yuna donated 50 million won (about $43,900) to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association.

iKON, Chanwoo, Jinhwan

Pinterest

Chan-Woo & Jin-Hwan (iKON)

Members of popular boy band iKON, Chan-Woo and Jin-Hwan donated 10 million won (approximately $8,748) each. 

Article continues below

Hwang Kwang-Hee

The Chosunilbo JNS/Multi-Bits via Getty Images

Hwang Kwang-Hee

Former member of K-pop boy band Z:EA and actor Kwang-Hee donated 20 million won (approximately $17,494). 

Han Hyo-Joo

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Han Hyo-Joo

Shining Inheritance's Han Hyo-Joo made a donation of 20 million won (approximately $17,494) towards the victims. 

Jung Yong Hwa, CNBLUE

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Jung Yong-Hwa (CNBLUE)

Even though he is currently on mandatory military service, CNBLUE's Jung Yong-Hwa donated 20 million won (approximately $17,494). 

Article continues below

Han Hye-Jin

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Han Hye-Jin

South Korea's top model and host of popular Korean variety programme I Live Alone, Han Hye-Jin donated 30 million won (approximately $26,242). 

Park Shin-Hye

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Park Shin-Hye

Pinocchio's Park Shin-Hye donated 30 million won (approximately $26,242) to the victims of the fire. 

Yoo Jae-Suk

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Yoo Jae-Suk

One of the biggest hosts in South Korea, Yoo Jae-Suk made a donation of 50 million won (approximately $43,745). 

Article continues below

Suzy Bae

Photo by VCG

Suzy Bae

Former Miss A member and popular actress, Suzy Bae donated 100 million won (approximately $87,491) to the Hope Bridge Disaster Relief Association. 

Kim Yoo-Jung

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Kim Yoo-Jung

19-year-old actress, Kim Yoo-Jung donated 10 million won (approximately $8,793). 

Hyomin

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Hyomin

Former T-ara member Hyomin, delivered supplies such as water, instant noodles and instant rice to Toseongmyeon Welfare Centre. "I sent relief supplies thinking that it would best to directly help on the scene," she said. 

Article continues below

Kim Hee-Chul, Super Junior

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Kim Hee-Chul (Super Junior)

A member of K-pop mega group Super Junior, Kim Hee-Chul donated 30 million won (approximately $26,374) to the Community Chest of Korea towards the relief operations in the affected area.

IU

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

IU

One of K-pop's biggest soloist, IU donated 100 million won (approximately $87,912) to the Green Umbrella Children's Foundation who were helping children affected by the wildfires. 

K.Will

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

K.Will

Singer and song-writer, K.Will donated 20 million won (approximately $17,585) to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association.

Article continues below

Jung Il-Woo

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Jung Il-Woo

31-year-old veteran actor, Jung Il-Woo donated 20 million won (approximately $17,585) to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association.

Nam Joo-Hyuk

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Nam Joo-Hyuk

Popular South Korea actor, Nam Joo-Hyuk donated 30 million won (approximately $26,374). 

Song Joong-Ki

Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images for Dior Homme

Song Joong-Ki

Hallyu star, Song Joong-Ki donated 30 million won (approximately $26,374). 

Article continues below

Jo Bo-Ah

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Jo Bo-Ah

Temperature of Love's Jo Bo-Ah donated 20 million won (approximately $17,460). 

Kim Go-Eun, Chanel

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Kim Go-Eun

South Korean actress, Kim Go-Eun donated 20 million won (approximately $17,460).

The Fiery Priest

Twitter

Kim Nam Gil, Kim Sung Kyun & Honey Lee

The cast of The Fiery Priest donated 30 million won (approximately $26,190) collectively. 

Article continues below

Lee Jung-Shin, CNBLUE

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Lee Jung-Shin (CNBLUE)

Bassist of K-pop boy band CNBLUE, Lee Jung-Shin donated 10 million won (approximately $8,730) via his parents as he is currently serving mandatory military service. 

Ahn So-Hee

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Ahn So-Hee

Former member of popular girl group, Wonder Girls and actress, So-Hee donated 10 million won (approximately $8,730). 

Lee Gi-Kwang, Highlight

The Chosunilbo JNS/Multi-Bits via Getty Images

Lee Gi-Kwang (Highlight)

Highlight's Lee Gi-Kwang donated a total of 10 million won (approximately $8,730) for the cause. 

Article continues below

Chansung, 2PM

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Chansung (2PM)

Chansung, a member of JYP Entertainment's 2PM donated 100 million won (approximately $87,300) to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association. 

Cha In-Pyo, Shin Ae-ra

Araya Diaz/WireImage

Cha In-Pyo & Shin Ae-Ra

51-year-old veteran actor, Cha In-Pyo and his wife, Shin Ae-Ra (who is also an actress) donated 100 million won (approximately $87,300) to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association. 

Lee Sung-Kyung

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Lee Sung-Kyung

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo, Lee Sung-Kyung donated 50 million won (approximately $43,650) to the victims of the wildfire in Gangwon Province.

Article continues below

Jung Woo-Sung

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Jung Woo-Sung

One of the top actors in South Korea, Jung Woo-Sung donated 50 million won (approximately $43,650) towards victims of the fire. 

Daniel Henney

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Daniel Henney

The dashing Criminal Minds actor who is of Korean descent donated 50 million won (approximately $43,650) to the Community Chest of Korea. 

Blackpink

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Blackpink

One of the biggest K-pop girl groups today, each member of Blackpink donated 10 million won (approximately $8800) each to Hope Bridge Association of National Disaster Relief. 

Article continues below

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Korean Celebrities , Korean Actors , Korean singers , Asia

Trending Stories

Latest News
Prince Mateen - thumbnail

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Prince Mateen of Brunei

Joe Anglim, Sierra Dawn Thomas

Survivor's Joe Anglim and Sierra Dawn Thomas Are Engaged

Married at First Sight, Luke Cuccurullo, Kate Sisk

Married at First Sight's Luke and Kate Reveal What Went Wrong in Shocking Sit-Down

Taylor Swift, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Arrivals

Taylor Swift Is a Fan's ''Magical Fairy Godmother'' After She Sends Her Thoughtful Gifts in the Hospital

Scarlett Johansson's Scary Run-in With Paparazzi

"Never Been Kissed" Turns 20: A Drew Barrymore Deep Dive

"Parks & Recreation" Celebrates 10 Year Milestone

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.