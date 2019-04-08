Taylor Swift filled in the blank space of a check with a very generous amount.

The 29-year-old singer donated $113,000 to an LGBTQ organization called the Tennessee Equality Project (TEP) on Monday and penned in a handwritten note why she felt so "inspired by the work" they do. Chris Sanders, who is TEP's executive director, posted a photo of Swift's letter onto the organization's Facebook page and praised the singer for her gift.

"I'm writing you to say that I'm so inspired by the work you do, specifically in organizing the recent petition of Tennessee faith leaders standing up against the 'slate of hate' in our state legislature," Swift began her letter. "Please convey my heartfelt thanks to them and accept this donation to support the work you and these leaders are doing."

The "Delicate" singer added, "I'm so grateful that they're giving all people a place to worship."

Sanders said in his caption that TEP was "honored and grateful" for her note and donation.